Air Brake System Market to Reach USD 10.62 Bn by 2031 with Asia Pacific Commanding 45% Market Share, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published report by Mordor Intelligence, the air brake system market size was valued at USD 6.28 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 6.86 billion in 2026 to USD 10.62 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.18% during 2026–2031. Growth is supported by tightening emission and efficiency regulations for heavy-duty vehicles, particularly upcoming standards for new truck models later in the decade. At the same time, increasing integration of advanced driver assistance technologies is raising the need for more precise braking control, encouraging manufacturers to develop electronic control units, sensors, and electropneumatic braking architectures. The shift toward electric compressors and braking systems compatible with battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell trucks is also influencing fleet purchasing decisions, as operators seek improved efficiency and lower total operating costs.

Air Brake System Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Stricter Regulations Accelerating the Shift Toward Zero-Emission Heavy-Duty Trucks: Stricter emission regulations for heavy-duty trucks in major markets are pushing manufacturers to redesign braking components to support cleaner powertrains. Policies in North America and Europe are encouraging the shift toward oil-free pneumatic systems and more energy-efficient braking technologies. As a result, suppliers are focusing on dry-running compressors, larger air-storage systems, and electropneumatic valves that can maintain stable pressure while working alongside regenerative braking in electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles. Clear long-term regulatory direction is also encouraging fleets to explore next-generation truck platforms equipped with advanced braking architectures.



Growing Integration of ADAS Driving Demand for More Precise Braking Systems: New safety regulations are increasing the adoption of automatic emergency braking in heavy-duty vehicles, requiring braking systems to respond almost instantly during potential collision situations. Similar safety mandates across North America and Europe are pushing manufacturers to upgrade braking technologies to meet stricter performance and reliability standards. In response, truck makers are integrating brake-by-wire systems supported by traditional pneumatic backups to ensure safety and system redundancy. These developments are also driving higher demand for electronic control units and additional wheel-end sensors, creating new opportunities for suppliers in the air brake system market.

Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says “Braking systems are becoming more integrated with vehicle electronics and safety technologies, particularly in commercial fleets where reliability and compliance remain central procurement considerations. Our assessment combines structured market modelling with cross-validated industry inputs, providing decision-makers with a balanced and dependable view of evolving demand.”

Air Brake System Market Share by Region



Asia-Pacific holds the leading position in the air brake system market, supported by strong commercial vehicle production in countries such as China and growing highway infrastructure development in India. Manufacturers in the region are increasingly adopting electronic control units and advanced compressor technologies to support evolving vehicle platforms, while suppliers from Japan contribute high-precision sensors used in predictive maintenance systems.

In Southeast Asia, challenging climatic conditions are encouraging collaborations between component suppliers and vehicle manufacturers to improve brake durability and cooling efficiency. Meanwhile, African markets are gradually expanding as urbanization, mining activity, and regional trade routes increase demand for modern trucks with reliable braking technologies.



Air Brake System Market Segmentation Insights

By Brake Type

Drum Air Brake

Disc Air Brake

Hybrid Drum Disc Systems

Electropneumatic (E-PBS)

By Vehicle Type

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium-Duty Trucks

Heavy-Duty Trucks

Buses & Coaches

Off-Highway and Mining Trucks

By Component

Compressor

Governor and Valves

Storage Tank

Slack Adjuster

Brake Chamber

Electronic Control Unit and Sensors

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket



Air Brake System Industry Companies

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Knorr-Bremse AG

Wabtec (WABCO) Corp.

Haldex AB

Cummins Inc. (Meritor Inc.)

Nabtesco Corp.

Bendix CVS LLC

TSE Brakes Inc.

SORL Auto Parts Inc.

Brakes India Ltd.

Continental AG

Federal-Mogul Motorparts

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC

