Survanta (AbbVie) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The Survanta market research report offers comprehensive insights, detailing the global market size, regional shares, market trends, and potential opportunities. Survanta is instrumental in treating RDS, meconium aspiration syndrome, bronchopulmonary dysplasia, acute respiratory failure, and more. The market encompasses sales of surfactant delivery devices, neonatal respiratory care kits, and related services, providing a thorough perspective on the industry's current and future scenarios.

The survanta market is poised for growth, driven by factors such as increasing premature birth rates and advancements in neonatal healthcare. The historic period growth can be attributed to the growing awareness of neonatal respiratory distress syndrome (RDS), the expansion of neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), and improved survival rates of preterm infants. Clinical adoption of surfactant therapy has also been a pivotal factor.

The forecast period projects further growth due to an intensified focus on advanced neonatal care technologies, expanded access to neonatal healthcare in emerging markets, and ongoing research in lung maturation therapies. Rising demand for early intervention treatments and improved neonatal drug delivery methods are set to propel market growth.

Key trends include increasing use of surfactant replacement therapies and a heightened focus on neonatal respiratory care. The expansion of global NICU infrastructure, improved administration techniques for premature infants, and enhanced clinical protocol standardization are significant contributors to the surging market.

With the rising incidence of premature births, Survanta's market is experiencing substantial growth. Premature births, often linked to factors like advanced maternal age, lifestyle choices, chronic conditions, and fertility treatments, result in underdeveloped infant organs, raising health risks. Survanta effectively addresses RDS in premature infants, enhancing lung function and mitigating complications. According to the CDC, the preterm birth rate was 10.41% in 2024, underscoring the growing need for Survanta.

Another growth driver for the Survanta market is the increasing number of infant hospital admissions, fueled by higher premature birth rates and rising neonatal and respiratory conditions. This trend is compounded by improved survival rates necessitating more complex care and expanded healthcare access. Notably, the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities reported an increase in infant hospital admissions from 81.6 per 1,000 in 2022 to 84.8 per 1,000 in 2023.

Further boosting the Survanta market are increased investments in maternal and child health, aimed at reducing mortality and enhancing healthcare access. In September 2024, the American Hospital Association highlighted over $558 million allocated to maternal health initiatives. These investments ensure access to life-saving treatments, such as Survanta, contributing to reduced neonatal mortality.

AbbVie Ltd. stands out as a significant player in the Survanta market. North America dominated the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region. Regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Survanta Market Global Report 2026 provides key insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to effectively evaluate the market landscape. Focused on a robustly growing sector, this report offers a comprehensive guide to the trends shaping the market over the next decade and beyond.

Report Scope

Indications include Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS), Meconium Aspiration Syndrome (MAS)

Distribution Channels: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Public Health Clinics.

End-User: Pediatric

