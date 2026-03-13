Nepexto (Lupin) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nepexto Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The historic growth in the Nepexto market is primarily credited to the expansion of biologic drug usage in autoimmune diseases, healthcare cost containment efforts, regulatory approvals for biosimilars, and the increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders. The availability of reference biologic alternatives also plays a significant role.

Looking forward, growth is expected due to the rising penetration of biosimilars in specialty care, increasing payer support for biosimilar substitution, and expansion in outpatient biologic treatment. There's also an increasing demand for self-injectable therapies and a growing alignment in global regulatory practices. Key trends include the increasing adoption of biosimilar therapies, demand for cost-effective autoimmune treatments, growing physician confidence in biosimilars, expansion of injectable biologic delivery formats, and enhanced regulatory harmonization.

The worsening prevalence of chronic diseases, driven by aging populations and unhealthy lifestyle habits, is anticipated to propel market growth. Nepexto is used in managing chronic autoimmune disorders, offering a cost-effective option for long-term disease control. As reported by the World Health Organization, noncommunicable diseases accounted for 41 million deaths annually in 2023, representing more than 80% of all premature related deaths, thereby boosting the Nepexto market.

An increase in healthcare expenditure is projected to drive market expansion. This spending growth is attributed to factors such as population aging, chronic disease burden, and advancements in medical technology. Nepexto provides an economically feasible treatment alternative for autoimmune diseases, contributing to optimized healthcare resource use. OECD estimates place average healthcare spending at nearly USD 6,000 per capita across its member countries by 2024, further promoting Nepexto market growth.

Leading companies in the Nepexto market are focusing on biosimilar development, such as etanercept biosimilars, to enhance their market position. For example, Lupin partnered with Sandoz to launch Rymti, an etanercept biosimilar, in Canada in May 2024, aiming to offer patients more affordable treatment options and sustainable healthcare solutions.

Europe dominated the market in 2025. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries in focus are Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, the UK, France, Germany, the USA, and Canada.

Tariffs are influencing the Nepexto market by increasing costs of imported biologic raw materials and other components, significantly affecting North American and European hospitals due to global supply chain dependencies. Asia-Pacific experiences higher production input costs. These tariffs may elevate treatment costs and slow biosimilar adoption in price-sensitive markets but also drive investments in local manufacturing and supply chain diversification.

The Nepexto market report offers insights into industry statistics, market size, regional shares, competitor landscape, detailed segments, and emerging trends. It provides a comprehensive analysis for stakeholders to understand the current and future industry scenario.

Nepexto, a biosimilar medication, offers an alternative treatment for autoimmune diseases, closely aligning with the reference biologic in safety, efficacy, and quality. Frequently prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis, it serves as a cost-effective therapy, distributed through hospitals, specialty clinics, retail, and online pharmacies.

With primary indications for conditions like growth hormone deficiency, Nepexto in injectable solution form benefits both adults and children, supporting market expansion. The market's value is derived from the sale of biologics, biosimilars, and recombinant proteins, including related services sold by manufacturers.

