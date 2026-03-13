Electronic Health Records Market Set to Surpass USD 69.72 Billion by 2035, Owing to the Rising Digitalization of Healthcare Infrastructure Globally – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Health Records Market Size & Growth Analysis:

As per SNS Insider Research, The Electronic Health Records Market size is valued at USD 36.93 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 69.72 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.56% over the forecast period of 2026-2035. Growing regulatory requirements for approved EHR adoption, the need for better care coordination across hospital and ambulatory care settings, and the increasing digitization of healthcare infrastructure are driving the growth of the global electronic health records market.

The U.S. Electronic Health Records Market size is estimated at USD 14.50 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 28.20 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.87% over 2026-2035. Due to the near-universal certified EHR adoption across hospitals, substantial healthcare IT investment, and the presence of top EHR vendors, such as Epic Systems and Oracle Health, the U.S. has the greatest market share.

Government Mandates and Regulatory Incentives for EHR Adoption Propel Market Expansion Globally

Government-backed financial incentive schemes and regulatory obligations are the main forces behind the worldwide electronic health records market. The Medicare and Medicaid EHR incentive programs established by the HITECH Act in the United States raised the percentage of certified EHR adoption in hospitals from 46 percent in 2009 to over 88% by 2025. These programs evolved from Meaningful Use to Promoting Interoperability to the ONC interoperability regulations. Germany's Hospital Future Act, which provides over EUR 4.3 billion in funding for hospital digital modernization, and India's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which has registered over 340 million Health Ids thus far, have created a massive and organized demand pipeline for EHR rollouts.

Interoperability Gaps and High Implementation Hinder Market Expansion Globally

Reducing interoperability concerns and high initial implementation costs are important constraints impeding the growth of the electronic health records market. While enterprise EHR adoption can cost hundreds of millions of dollars for large health systems, smaller practices and hospitals in less wealthy areas face a substantial barrier to entry. Free-flowing clinical data exchange across the care continuum is being hampered by inconsistent and divergent standards in the data, varied implementation of data formats through the API by various eco-system entrants, and patient data rights under the HIPAA and GDPR security policies and protocols.

By Product

By Product

The web-based EHR segment held the largest revenue share of around 83.68% in 2025 as web-based platforms have seen very high acceptance among healthcare providers across both hospital and ambulatory settings. From 2026 to 2035, the web-based segment is anticipated to maintain dominance, specifically driven by the accelerating shift to cloud-hosted delivery models globally.

By Type

The acute care segment contributed the largest share of about 45.57% of the electronic health records market revenue in 2025, owing to the high complexity of inpatient documentation requirements globally. The ambulatory EHR segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period of 2026–2035, driven by growing outpatient volumes, increasing preference for lightweight cloud-based platforms among physician practices globally.

By Business Model

The professional services segment contributed more than 32.60% revenue share in 2025 owing to the substantial deployment, customization, training, and ongoing support requirements globally. The subscriptions segment, which is driven by the shift to cloud-hosted platforms, predictable per-provider pricing, and lower capital expenditure requirements, is expected to record the highest CAGR over the forecast period of 2026 and 2035.

By End-Use

The hospital use category held the largest revenue share of 58.29% in the electronic health records market in 2025, on account of the scale and complexity of inpatient documentation, billing, and care coordination requirements within hospital environments. The ambulatory use segment is anticipated to observe the highest CAGR over the forecasted period of 2026-2035, owing to the growing volume of outpatient visits globally.

Regional Insights:

Due to extensive national digital health programs, quickly expanding hospital infrastructure, and rising government investment in health IT modernization, the Asia Pacific market is the fastest-growing regional market with a robust CAGR over the projection period. The proactive regulatory frameworks supporting health system digitalization, the growing frequency of chronic diseases needing longitudinal care records, and the enormous patient populations in China and India that produce a significant amount of healthcare data are the main contributing causes.

Due to a developed healthcare IT infrastructure, significant healthcare spending, and almost universal approved EHR adoption across institutions, the electronic health records market in North America had the greatest revenue share of 44.52% in 2025. The presence of top EHR providers, such as Epic Systems and Oracle Health, a sophisticated health information exchange environment, and advantageous reimbursement and regulatory frameworks for certified EHR adoption are the main facilitators.

Recent Developments:

In August 2025 , Epic Systems introduced a new suite of AI-powered tools for healthcare professionals and patients, including expanded collaboration with health insurance companies to improve care coordination and reduce administrative friction across integrated delivery networks.

, Epic Systems introduced a new suite of AI-powered tools for healthcare professionals and patients, including expanded collaboration with health insurance companies to improve care coordination and reduce administrative friction across integrated delivery networks. In October 2024, Oracle unveiled its next-generation EHR platform built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure at the Oracle Health Summit, embedding clinical AI agents, ambient documentation capabilities, and automated appointment preparation tools designed to modernize workflows for its legacy Cerner customer base.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

EHR ADOPTION & UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you understand the adoption of certified electronic health record systems across hospitals and healthcare practices, including physician satisfaction levels, clinician burnout related to documentation, platform switching trends, and ROI benchmarks for EHR implementation.

– helps you understand the adoption of certified electronic health record systems across hospitals and healthcare practices, including physician satisfaction levels, clinician burnout related to documentation, platform switching trends, and ROI benchmarks for EHR implementation. REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE LANDSCAPE – helps you analyze regulatory requirements affecting the market, including compliance with the HITECH Act, Promoting Interoperability programs, ONC information blocking rules, and global frameworks such as HIPAA and GDPR.

– helps you analyze regulatory requirements affecting the market, including compliance with the HITECH Act, Promoting Interoperability programs, ONC information blocking rules, and global frameworks such as HIPAA and GDPR. INTEROPERABILITY & INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you evaluate how effectively EHR systems connect with other healthcare technologies, including Health Information Exchanges (HIE), FHIR API implementation, remote patient monitoring platforms, wearable devices, and revenue cycle management systems.

– helps you evaluate how effectively EHR systems connect with other healthcare technologies, including Health Information Exchanges (HIE), FHIR API implementation, remote patient monitoring platforms, wearable devices, and revenue cycle management systems. INVESTMENT & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you identify emerging investment opportunities through insights into venture capital and private equity funding trends, AI/ML feature launches by leading vendors, and patent activity related to interoperability, documentation automation, and data security.

– helps you identify emerging investment opportunities through insights into venture capital and private equity funding trends, AI/ML feature launches by leading vendors, and patent activity related to interoperability, documentation automation, and data security. M&A AND MARKET CONSOLIDATION TRENDS – helps you assess competitive dynamics through analysis of mergers, acquisitions, and consolidation activity among EHR vendors, highlighting shifts in market leadership and technology capabilities from 2021–2025.

