Nuvaxovid (Novavax) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuvaxovid Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Nuvaxovid market research report offers a comprehensive view, providing industry statistics, global market size, regional shares, competitors, market trends, opportunities, and a deep analysis of current and future scenarios. Nuvaxovid, a protein-based vaccine, contains a recombinant spike protein with a Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance immune response, authorized for COVID-19 prevention in individuals 12 and older.

During the historic period, the growth of the Nuvaxovid market was driven by global COVID-19 pandemic response initiatives, emergency authorizations for vaccines, large-scale immunization programs, increased public health funding, and rapid vaccine manufacturing scaling. Looking ahead, growth factors include sustained demand for booster shots, emphasis on variant-adapted vaccines, broader global vaccination coverage, diversification in vaccine technologies, and enhanced pandemic preparedness. Key trends involve protein-based vaccine platform adoption, adjuvant-enhanced immunogenicity focus, optimized cold-chain vaccine distribution, non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine demand, and vigilant vaccine safety and efficacy monitoring.

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is a significant factor propelling the Nuvaxovid market. The rise in such diseases is attributed to global travel, urbanization, climate change, antimicrobial resistance, and new pathogen emergence. Nuvaxovid aids in addressing infectious disease burdens by providing an effective COVID-19 vaccine, mitigating virus transmission and limiting its global spread. As of March 2023, the UK experienced a surge in COVID-19 infections, with varying positivity rates across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, alongside rising hospital admissions and COVID-19-related deaths.

Vaccine demand growth is a principal driver for Nuvaxovid's market expansion. This demand surge is spurred by the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, public awareness regarding preventive healthcare, advancements in vaccine development, and a pronounced focus on disease prevention. Nuvaxovid meets this demand with an updated vaccine targeting emerging COVID-19 variants, supporting broader protection and global immunization. By October 2024, the CDC reported that 13.7% of U.S. adults received the COVID-19 vaccine for the 2024-25 season, with higher vaccination rates among seniors.

Innovative solutions in the Nuvaxovid market, like updated COVID-19 vaccines, enhance protection against new variants and strengthen global vaccination campaigns. For example, in October 2024, Novavax Inc. gained European Commission authorization for its updated Nuvaxovid vaccine, targeting the JN.1 lineage and showing cross-reactivity with other variants, expanding access to improved vaccine protection.

Prominent companies in the Nuvaxovid market include Novavax Inc. As of 2025, North America dominates the market, with regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa also covered. Countries involved in the market report include Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, the UK, France, Germany, the USA, and Canada.

Tariffs impact the Nuvaxovid market by increasing costs for imported equipment, recombinant protein inputs, adjuvants, and cold-chain packaging materials. North America and Europe face production and distribution challenges due to cross-border supply chain reliance, whereas Asia-Pacific experiences cost pressures in manufacturing exports. These tariffs elevate production costs but also foster domestic manufacturing, regional supply chain localization, and investments in self-sufficient biologics production.

Major Trends

Increasing Adoption of Protein-Based Vaccine Platforms

Rising Focus on Adjuvant-Enhanced Immunogenicity

Expansion of Cold-Chain Optimized Vaccine Distribution

Growing Demand for Non-Mrna COVID-19 Vaccines

Enhanced Monitoring of Vaccine Safety and Efficacy

Markets Covered:

Clinical Indication: Primary Immunization, Booster Immunization, Immunocompromised Patients, Elderly Population, Pediatric Immunization, Travel Immunization

End Use: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Care, Home Care

Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales, Government Programs

Geographic Coverage:

Countries: Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, Canada

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pokkf6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.