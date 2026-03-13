Ovidrel or Ovitrelle (Merck, Eli Lilly) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ovidrel or Ovitrelle Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global growth of the Ovidrel and Ovitrelle market can be attributed to several key factors. In the historic period, the market was driven by an increase in infertility prevalence, broader acceptance of fertility treatments, and the expanding network of fertility clinics. Furthermore, clinical advancements in recombinant hCG therapies and improved diagnostic capabilities for ovulation disorders paved the way for wider adoption.

Looking ahead, the forecast period shows promising growth prospects fueled by the rising demand for assisted reproductive technology (ART) procedures, increasing maternal age, greater investments in fertility healthcare infrastructure, and expanded insurance coverage for fertility treatments. A significant trend anticipated is the growing preference for home-administered fertility therapies and patient-friendly drug delivery options. An increase in ovulation induction therapies and pre-filled fertility injections is also expected during this period.

Rising infertility rates continue to be a pivotal growth driver for the Ovidrel and Ovitrelle market. Factors like delayed childbearing, lifestyle influences, and environmental shifts contribute to global infertility challenges. Ovidrel and Ovitrelle facilitate fertility treatment by inducing ovulation with recombinant hCG, thereby enhancing conception chances. For instance, recent statistics from the Canadian Fertility and Andrology Society highlight that 8% of Canadian couples are affected by infertility, underlining the critical need for effective solutions like Ovidrel and Ovitrelle.

Increased healthcare expenditure significantly propels market growth. This upsurge in spending amplifies access to fertility treatments, enabling broader patient access to vital medications. Government reports indicate substantial increases in healthcare budgets, further strengthening access to treatments. In light of this, the market potential for Ovidrel and Ovitrelle continues to rise as more women, including those affected by conditions like PCOS, access these treatments to improve fertility outcomes.

The prevalence of PCOS has also contributed significantly to market growth. As awareness and diagnosis improve, more women with PCOS turn to Ovidrel and Ovitrelle to stimulate ovulation, improving their chances of conception. The World Health Organization reports that PCOS affects a substantial percentage of women worldwide, reinforcing the demand for effective fertility solutions.

The market is dominated by major players like Merck KGaA and Eli Lilly and Company, with North America being the largest regional market as of 2025. However, tariffs are impacting the market by increasing costs, particularly in North America and Europe, due to their reliance on specialized biologics and cross-border supply chains. This situation is prompting regional production advancements and strategic collaborations to ensure supply continuity.

Ovidrel, also marketed as Ovitrelle, is a critical component in fertility treatments, available in pre-filled syringes and vials, offering a convenient, precise dosing solution. These products are distributed through various channels, including hospitals, retail, and online pharmacies, covering a broad range of indications like ART and ovulation induction. The market's structure is centered around factory gate values, with revenues sourced from direct sales and associated services included in the market valuation.

Major Trends

Increasing Use of Assisted Reproductive Technologies

Rising Adoption of Pre-Filled Fertility Injections

Growing Demand for Ovulation Induction Therapies

Expansion of Fertility Treatment Accessibility

Enhanced Focus on Patient-Friendly Drug Delivery

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9wybd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.