Applied Materials Raises Quarterly Cash Dividend by 15 Percent

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 15-percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend, from $0.46 to $0.53 per share, payable on June 11, 2026 to shareholders of record as of May 21, 2026. This marks nine consecutive years of dividend increases.

“With the increase announced today, Applied Materials has more than doubled its dividend per share from four years ago,” said Brice Hill, Senior Vice President and CFO. “This demonstrates our ability to generate strong cash flow and attractive shareholder distributions while investing to enable profitable growth.”

The cash dividend is a key component of Applied’s capital allocation strategy. With the increase announced today, the company has grown its dividend per share at a compound annual growth rate of 18 percent over the past decade. Over the past 10 fiscal years, Applied has distributed nearly 90 percent of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, express or implied, regarding future rates of cash dividends and our share repurchase program. While we expect to continue to pay dividends in the future, the declaration of any future dividends or dividends at any particular rate is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on our financial condition, results of operations, capital requirements, business conditions and other factors, as well as a determination by the Board of Directors that dividends are in the best interests of our stockholders. The timing and amount of share repurchases will depend on market conditions, our other funding requirements and other considerations. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements are described in our SEC filings, including our recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current estimates, projections and assumptions, and we assume no obligation to update them.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

For reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure related to free cash flow, see non-GAAP reconciliation materials on the Investor Relations website at ir.appliedmaterials.com.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions that are at the foundation of virtually every new semiconductor and advanced display in the world. The technology we create is essential to advancing AI and accelerating the commercialization of next-generation chips. At Applied, we push the boundaries of science and engineering to deliver material innovation that changes the world. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:

Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676

Mike Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977