Solar A/S: No. 6 2026 Articles of association

At the annual general meeting on 13 March 2026, the shareholders approved the proposed amendments to Solar’s articles of association.

The updated articles of association are enclosed and will also be available at solar.eu/corporategovernance.





Appendix: Articles of association Solar 2026



Facts about Solar

Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate and energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers’ businesses.

We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 12.2bn in 2025 and has approx. 3,000 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit www.solar.eu.

