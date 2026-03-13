TICE BCG (Merck) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TICE BCG Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The TICE BCG market report offers comprehensive insights into market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, trends, and industry opportunities. It provides an extensive analysis of the current and future state of the industry.

The historic growth of the TICE BCG market can be attributed to its well-established clinical efficacy and widespread adoption in urology practices. This growth is supported by recommendations in bladder cancer treatment guidelines, robust hospital-based administration infrastructure, and in-depth clinical experience with immunotherapy.

The projected growth will likely be driven by the expansion of bladder cancer screening programs, optimized dosing regimens, increased investments in uro-oncology research, and a higher demand for non-surgical cancer treatments. Trends include the continuous use of immunotherapy in NMIBC management, a rising focus on recurrence prevention, and the standardization of intravesical therapies along with expanded high-risk bladder cancer treatment protocols and enhanced post-treatment clinical surveillance.

The rising incidence of bladder cancer supports the TICE BCG market's growth, as it's used to reduce recurrence and progression by stimulating the immune system to target cancer cells, particularly in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Contributing factors to the growing incidence include increased smoking rates, occupational exposure to harmful chemicals, an aging population, and chronic bladder infections. According to the American Cancer Society, it is estimated that new cases of bladder cancer in 2024 will reach 83,190, up from 82,290 cases in 2023, further emphasizing the market's expansion.

Personalized medicine is anticipated to significantly drive future growth in the TICE BCG market. Advances in genomics and biotechnology are enhancing diagnostic capabilities and treatment outcomes, while increasing patient demand and regulatory support bolster this trend. By tailoring treatment plans to individual genetic profiles, personalized medicine improves TICE BCG's effectiveness. The Personalized Medicine Coalition reported in February 2024 that 16 new personalized therapies received FDA approval in 2023, compared to six in 2022, highlighting this trend's impact on the market.

Rising healthcare expenditure is another factor fueling the TICE BCG market growth. Driven by an aging population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in medical technology, healthcare spending supports the adoption of TICE BCG by enhancing access to specialized cancer therapies. For instance, healthcare spending in the United States increased by 7.5% in 2023, as reported by Health Affairs, up from a 4.6% rise in 2022.

Major companies in this market include Merck & Co., Inc. North America is identified as the largest region in the TICE BCG market in 2025. The report covers various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and key countries including the USA, China, India, and Japan.

Tariffs pose a challenge by increasing costs of imported biological materials needed for live immunotherapy products. This primarily affects hospital-based centers in North America and Europe but also encourages regional production initiatives, domestic vaccine manufacturing, and improved supply chain localization.

TICE BCG is used intravesically for NMIBC treatment, stimulating the immune system to combat cancer. It is often administered post-tumor resection to lower recurrence risk. The market consists of intravesical therapy kits, injections, and related services, with factory gate values indicating the sales revenue from these goods and services.

The report defines market value as the revenues generated by enterprises within the specified market and geography, expressed in USD, excluding resales along the supply chain.

Major Trends

Continued Use of Immunotherapy in Nmibc Management

Increasing Focus on Recurrence Prevention Strategies

Growing Standardization of Intravesical Therapies

Expansion of High-Risk Bladder Cancer Treatment Protocols

Enhanced Clinical Surveillance Post-Treatment

Markets Covered:

Indication: Tuberculosis; Bladder Cancer

Formulation: Freeze-Dried Preparation; Liquid Suspension

Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies

End User: Hospitals; Clinics; Research Laboratories; Specialty Cancer Centers

Countries: Australia; India; China; South Korea; Japan; UK; France; Germany; USA; Canada.

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

