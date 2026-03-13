Tivdak (Genmab, Pfizer: tisotumab vedotin-tftv) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tivdak Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Tivdak market research report offers comprehensive insights into the industry's statistics, including market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, detailed segments, trends, and opportunities. This report provides a complete perspective on the current and future scenario of the industry.

The historic period has seen substantial growth in the Tivdak market due to enhanced understanding of cervical cancer biology, advancements in antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) platforms, regulatory approvals for targeted oncology drugs, and increased awareness of advanced cancer therapies.

The forecast period is expected to witness further growth powered by the expansion of personalized oncology treatments, higher investments in ADC R&D, and an increased demand for targeted therapies in solid tumors. Additionally, there will be expansions in global oncology drug access, integration of biomarker-driven treatment selection, and an increased focus on precision oncology approaches.

The rising incidence of cervical cancer is a significant factor driving the growth of the Tivdak market. Cervical cancer begins in the cervix and is primarily driven by persistent HPV infections and limited screening access, especially in regions with inadequate healthcare services. Tivdak (tisotumab vedotin) is utilized to treat recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer by targeting Trop-2 on cancer cells and delivering a chemotherapy agent to destroy tumor cells. For example, as of May 2024, approximately 1,600 Canadian women were projected to be diagnosed with cervical cancer, with around 400 expected fatalities, highlighting the rising demand for Tivdak.

A major trend in the Tivdak market is obtaining regulatory approvals to broaden its application across various cancer types, thereby increasing market penetration and potential revenue. In April 2024, Pfizer Inc., in collaboration with Genmab, gained full approval for Tivdak for treating recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer patients who had progressed after chemotherapy. This approval makes Tivdak the first antibody-drug conjugate to demonstrate improved overall survival in this patient group.

In December 2023, Pfizer Inc. acquired Seagen Inc., aiming to strengthen its oncology portfolio by incorporating advanced ADC technology and expanding its pipeline to 60 programs. This acquisition positions Pfizer as a leader in cancer therapies with significant projected revenue by 2030. Seagen Inc. develops Tivdak and provides support for both patients and caregivers.

North America leads the Tivdak market, while regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with key countries being Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, and Canada.

Tariffs are impacting the Tivdak market by raising costs associated with imported cytotoxic payloads, antibody components, sterile manufacturing equipment, and temperature-controlled distribution systems. These tariffs have heightened therapy costs and are influencing procurement decisions for hospitals in North America and Europe. Nevertheless, these challenges have also spurred domestic production investments in advanced cancer drug manufacturing and operations.

Tivdak (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) is a prescription drug used to treat cervical cancer that is recurrent or metastatic. It is particularly indicated for use in patients whose disease has progressed after chemotherapy. Primary clinical indications include second-line therapy in cervical cancer and exploratory off-label uses.

The Tivdak market consists of sales of related products such as vials, sterile syringes, IV infusion bags, and infusion sets. The market value comprises revenues from the sale of goods and services within the specified market geography through direct sales, grants, or donations.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Tivdak Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Tivdak Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis



3. Tivdak Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Tivdak Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.2. Major Trends



5. Tivdak Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Oncology Specialty Clinics

5.3 Cancer Treatment Centers

5.4 Academic Medical Centers

5.5 Homecare Oncology Providers



6. Tivdak Market - Macro Economic Scenario



7. Global Tivdak Strategic Analysis Framework

7.1. Global Tivdak PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Tivdak Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis



8. Global Tivdak Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation



9. Tivdak Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Tivdak Market, Segmentation by Clinical Indication

9.2. Global Tivdak Market, Segmentation by Route of Administration

9.3. Global Tivdak Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel

9.4. Global Tivdak Market, Segmentation by End User

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bwninw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.