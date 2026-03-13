Rixubis (Takeda Pharmaceutical) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rixubis Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The advancement of the Rixubis market has been significantly influenced by various factors, both in the historic and forecast periods. Historically, the market growth has been fueled by enhanced diagnosis rates for hemophilia, the availability of recombinant factor IX therapies, the proliferation of specialized hemophilia treatment centers, and supportive reimbursement policies. Additionally, increased patient education initiatives have played a crucial role.

Looking forward, the expansion of long-acting clotting factor development and the rising demand for personalized hemophilia management are key growth drivers. The growth of home infusion services and advancements in recombinant manufacturing efficiency are notably reshaping the market landscape. There is also a pronounced focus on reducing bleeding episodes. Trends projected for the market include an increased adoption of recombinant clotting factors, a heightened focus on prophylactic hemophilia care, and an expansion of home-based infusion therapies. Enhanced treatment adherence programs and an emphasis on improving patient quality of life are significant trends impacting the market.

The increasing incidence of hemophilia is expected to propel the Rixubis market further. Hemophilia, a genetic bleeding disorder, results in prolonged bleeding due to impaired blood clotting. The prevalence of hemophilia is rising due to improved diagnostic techniques, heightened awareness, and population growth. As a recombinant factor IX therapy, Rixubis aids in managing bleeding episodes for hemophilia B patients, promoting better health and reducing clotting-related complications. Pfizer's 2025 reports highlight that in the UK alone, the hemophilia A and B patient population surpassed 11,800 individuals in 2023-2024, demonstrating a clinically significant treated group.

An increased allocation of healthcare research and development (R&D) funding is poised to further drive the Rixubis market. R&D investments enable the progression of medical research, yielding new treatments and technologies. The growth is fueled by rising healthcare demands, technological advancements, and various government initiatives. For example, the US Congressional Research Service estimated an increase to $209.7 billion in R&D funding for FY2024, up from $200.8 billion in FY2023, underscoring the importance of such investments.

The growth of clinical trials also supports the Rixubis market, providing critical data on safety, efficacy, and dosing. These trials guide regulatory approvals and optimize treatment delivery for hemophilia B patients. The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry reported a rise in UK industry-sponsored clinical trials from 411 in 2022 to 426 in 2023, reflecting an upswing in R&D activity.

Prominent companies operating in the Rixubis market include Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. North America stood as the largest region in this market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The covered countries include Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, and Canada.

The Rixubis market is characterized by sales of products such as lyophilized powder and single-use vials. This market research report provides ample statistics, covering global market size, regional shares, competitor information, detailed segments, and extensive trends and opportunities to help navigate the Rixubis industry. It provides a comprehensive perspective on the industry's current and future state, equipping stakeholders with essential insights.

