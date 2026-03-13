Ryzneuta (Evive Biotech, Acrotech Biopharma) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ryzneuta Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Ryzneuta market has experienced significant growth, driven by an increase in chemotherapy treatment volumes, adoption of colony-stimulating factors, and enhanced oncology supportive care standards. Hospital-based cancer care has seen a rise, correlating with increasing awareness of neutropenia risks. Forecasts for the market suggest continued expansion, bolstered by the development of long-acting biologic drug pipelines, rising demand for outpatient cancer care, personalized oncology treatment regimens, and supportive reimbursement policies for oncology biologics.

Anticipated trends include increased use of long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) therapies, advancing chemotherapy supportive care, expansion of infection risk reduction protocols, and improved treatment outcomes to enhance patient convenience and compliance. The rising prevalence of cancer, partially attributed to factors such as aging populations and lifestyle choices, is expected to propel Ryzneuta market growth. According to WHO, annual new cancer cases are projected to increase dramatically, driving demand for effective treatments like Ryzneuta, which targets specific cancer cell growth mechanisms and enhances immune responses.

Leading companies in the Ryzneuta market are focused on innovative drug development, notably efbemalenograstim alfa injections. This advanced G-CSF reduces the duration and incidence of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. In November 2024, a partnership between Evive Biotech Private Limited and Acrotech Biopharma LLC saw Ryzneuta launch in Germany, aiming to reduce infection risks in chemotherapy patients by stimulating white blood cell production.

The strategic alliance between Acrotech Biopharma and Evive Biotech in November 2023 to commercialize Ryzneuta in the United States highlights the strengthening of these companies' presence in the oncology therapeutics market. Evive Biotech specializes in developing innovative biological therapies, while Acrotech is known for its commercialization expertise in proprietary medications.

The Ryzneuta market is predominantly led by Evive Biotech Private Limited and Acrotech Biopharma LLC. North America held the largest market share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region. Markets covered include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East and Africa, with key countries including the USA, Canada, Germany, China, and India.

Tariffs are impacting market dynamics by raising costs of imported manufacturing inputs and logistics, particularly affecting North American and European centers. However, these tariffs drive domestic manufacturing and regional investment in oncology drug supply chains. The Ryzneuta market report offers insights into market statistics, industry trends, opportunities, and regional shares. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the current and future states of the industry.

Ryzneuta is used to mitigate the risk of infection in adults with non-myeloid cancers undergoing chemotherapy. It is available in parenteral and oral formulations, distributed through various pharmacy channels, and serves end users in hospitals, specialty clinics, home healthcare settings, and research institutions. The market encompasses injectable formulations, combination therapies, and biosimilar alternatives, with values reflecting the manufacturer-level sales of these goods and related services.

Key Sections:

Market Characteristics: Delve into product offerings, brand differentiation, and innovation trends.

Delve into product offerings, brand differentiation, and innovation trends. Supply Chain Analysis: Examine the value chain, raw materials, and supplier networks.

Examine the value chain, raw materials, and supplier networks. Trends and Strategies: Analyze digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovations.

Analyze digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovations. Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Explore regulatory frameworks, bodies, and government policies impacting the market.

Explore regulatory frameworks, bodies, and government policies impacting the market. Market Size: Assess market size both historically and forecast its development.

Assess market size both historically and forecast its development. Forecasting: Consider factors like technology advancement and geopolitical influences.

Consider factors like technology advancement and geopolitical influences. Market Segmentation: Understand sub-market differentiation.

Understand sub-market differentiation. Regional Analysis: Expand coverage, including emerging markets, reflecting supply chain realignments.

Expand coverage, including emerging markets, reflecting supply chain realignments. Competitive Landscape: Identify key financial activities that have shaped the market.

Identify key financial activities that have shaped the market. Company Scoring Matrix: Evaluate companies based on multi-parameter frameworks.

Global Ryzneuta Market Trends and Strategies

Increasing Use of Long-Acting G-Csf Therapies

Rising Focus on Chemotherapy Supportive Care

Expansion of Infection Risk Reduction Protocols

Improved Oncology Treatment Outcomes

Enhanced Patient Convenience and Compliance

Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

Scope:

Indications: Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia, Cyclic Neutropenia, Idiopathic Neutropenia, Congenital Neutropenia.

Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia, Cyclic Neutropenia, Idiopathic Neutropenia, Congenital Neutropenia. Route of Administration: Parenteral, Oral.

Parenteral, Oral. Distribution Channels: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies.

Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies. End Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare, Research and Academic Institutes.

