DENZA Z9GT to start Europe's FLASH Charging revolution in April: Ready in 5, Full in 9, Cold Add 3

'Ready in 5, Full in 9, Cold Add 3' –a breakthrough in EV charging arrives

Stunning Z9GT to make European debut on 8 April, offering FLASH Charging as fast as refuelling, thanks to BYD's latest Blade Battery 2.0

FLASH Charging at up to 1,500kW delivers a 10%-70% charge in only five minutes, a 10%-97% refill in just nine minute–and 20%-97% in 12 minutes, even in -30°C



PARIS, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENZA, the premium technology-oriented automotive brand of the BYD Group, is proud to confirm that its stunning Z9GT flagship will introduce game-changing FLASH Charging and the unique principle of 'Ready in 5, Full in 9, Cold Add 3' to European customers when it is officially launched at an event at Paris's Palais Garnier opera house on 8 April.

Introduced by BYD Chairman and CEO Wang Chuanfu at a recent event in China, and now only weeks away from its global rollout, FLASH Charging is designed to break down the final barriers for those customers still resisting a switch to zero-emissions mobility. It harnesses breakthroughs in two key areas: the latest version of BYD's own charging station, capable of up to 1,500kW of charging power (Chinese-market connector) through a single cable, and the second generation of the company's trademark Blade Battery. It retains the advantages of its lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry and uses gains in ion transport to have not only increased energy density but also the ability to recharge faster at a wider range of temperatures, and with reduced levels of degradation.

In practical terms, FLASH Charging brings the principle of 'Ready in 5, Full in 9, Cold Add 3'– based on its standout recharging times. FLASH Charging can take the battery from 10% to 70% in just five minutes ('Ready' for several hundred kilometres more driving), and from 10% to 97% ('Full', in effect) in just nine minutes. And even in conditions as cold as -30°C, which can drastically reduce charging speeds, FLASH Charging can replenish from 20% to 97% in just 12 minutes ('Add 3').

Now the Z9GT is ready to bring these breakthroughs to customers in Europe in only a few weeks' time. Featuring European-influenced design and an e3 Platform that is bespoke to the DENZA brand, the shooting brake Grand Tourer already represents a unique proposition for premium customers. The inclusion of FLASH Charging will give the Z9GT a further technological advantage, particularly when coupled with the extensive range offered by its 122kWh Blade Battery – up to 800km in the rear-wheel-drive edition. And DENZA's European flagship makes no compromises on performance, either; the triple-motor version of the all-electric model has over 960PS, ensuring a 0-100km/h acceleration time of less than three seconds.

Inside, the Z9GT will be the first European vehicle to offer an opera-house entertainment experience, thanks to a partnership with French audio specialist Devialet. It uses a bespoke speaker set-up and Dolby Atmos® immersive audio technology to place sounds precisely around the cabin, delivering greater detail, clarity and sound separation. The resulting immersion unlocks new levels of emotion and turns the Z9GT into an entertainment space that brings consumers closer to the content they love.

Stella Li, BYD Executive Vice President, commented: "The introduction of the DENZA Z9GT in Europe marks a very important milestone for our brand. The Z9GT represents the true spirit of DENZA — where advanced technology, beautiful design and emotional driving come together.

"It's the perfect choice to introduce the principle of 'Ready in 5, Full in 9, Cold Add 3' to the world, as we start our global rollout of FLASH Charging in Europe. The ability to add hundreds of kilometres of range in just minutes, even in extremely low temperatures, means the Z9GT perfectly reflects our vision for DENZA: technology that inspires, performance that excites and elegance that defines the future of premium mobility."

Thousands of FLASH Charging stations have already been installed in China, and BYD has committed to a global rollout that will include an initial wave of FLASH Chargers in Europe. Further details on the plans, and how they will support the Z9GT's arrival, will be revealed in due course.

