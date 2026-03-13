Strimvelis (Orchard Therapeutics) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strimvelis Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Strimvelis market is on a promising trajectory, propelled by significant advancements in stem cell modification techniques, regulatory support for orphan drugs, and increased awareness of rare immunodeficiency disorders. In the forecast period, growth will be fueled by the commercialization of gene therapies, personalized medicine, and advancements in vector design technologies. Trends such as the adoption of ex vivo gene therapies, and the focus on personalized genetic treatments are anticipated to drive expansion.

The rising prevalence of rare genetic disorders continues to be a crucial growth factor for the Strimvelis market. This gene therapy offers a potential long-term solution for conditions like adenosine deaminase severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID), where patient-modified stem cells deliver a functional ADA gene. With increasing cases like England's 17,000 sickle cell disease patients, the market is poised for further expansion.

Personalized medicine adoption is another driver, leveraging precision diagnostic tools and value-based healthcare's rise. Strimvelis supports this by targeting ADA-SCID through a patient's stem cells, making treatments highly individualized. In 2023, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported a significant increase in newly approved personalized treatments, demonstrating this sector's rapid growth.

Increased healthcare expenditure is expected to bolster the market further. With rising spending driven by an aging population, chronic disease prevalence, and technological advancements, there is greater support for innovative therapies like Strimvelis. The American Medical Association highlighted a health spending surge to $4.9 trillion in the U.S. for 2023, underlining investment opportunities in life-saving gene therapies.

Leading companies such as Orchard Therapeutics plc are capitalizing on these trends. The North American market leads in size, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth. The report spans global regions, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, North, and South America, and covers key countries such as the USA, Canada, Germany, UK, China, and Japan.

Tariffs present an operational challenge by escalating costs for imported materials needed in gene therapy manufacturing, primarily impacting Europe and North America. However, they have also catalyzed regional investments to fortify local manufacturing infrastructure, ensuring long-term resilience in the supply chain.

Strimvelis, a pioneering ADA-SCID treatment using modified patient stem cells, is seeing increased market opportunities due to these multilayered dynamics. This market research report, part of a series, provides exhaustive insights into the Strimvelis market, detailing industry statistics, market size, trends, and competitor analysis, alongside sections on products like Libmeldy, Zolgensma, Luxturna, Roctavian, and Skysona.

Report Scope

Clinical Indication: Primary Indication, Patient Population, Clinical Study Data, Mechanism Of Action

Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Pharmacies

End User: Pediatric, Adult

Companies Mentioned: Orchard Therapeutics plc

Countries: Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, Canada.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Market size to related markets, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional insights, competitor market share, market segments.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f3caga

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.