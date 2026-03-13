Nabi-HB (ADMA Biologics) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nabi-HB Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Nabi-HB market is poised for significant growth attributed to rising hepatitis B prevalence, enhanced hepatitis prevention initiatives, and increased demand for emergency immunoprophylaxis. Advances in plasma purification and expansion in plasma-derived therapeutics further invigorate this expansion, underlining the increasing need for passive immunization therapies. The forecast period sees rising utilization of HBIG in post-exposure prophylaxis and concentrated efforts on infection prevention strategies.

Key contributing factors driving market growth include a surge in hepatitis B cases due to insufficient vaccination, high-risk behaviors, and limited healthcare access. Specifically, Nabi-HB provides short-term protection against hepatitis B, making it crucial for post-exposure prophylaxis and scenarios such as liver transplants. The CDC reported a notable incidence of acute hepatitis B cases in people aged 40-59, heightening the importance of effective immunoprophylaxis.

The demographic shift with an aging population has bolstered the Nabi-HB market. Older adults, with weakened immune systems, are at higher risk for infections, necessitating passive immunity solutions like Nabi-HB. The UK Parliament forecasted a significant rise in its elderly demographic, suggesting sustained market demand as older populations burgeon.

Additionally, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel market expansion. Chronic conditions escalate the need for preventive care and passive immunity, where Nabi-HB plays a vital role in mitigating risks of chronic HBV infections. The CDC highlighted that a vast majority of US adults live with one or more chronic conditions, indicating an increased market need.

Industry players such as ADMA Biologics Inc. are pivotal in this landscape, with North America leading market share, followed by other regions like Asia-Pacific and Europe. Tariffs, however, pose challenges by inflating costs related to imports and logistics in North America and Europe, fostering domestic plasma collection and production investments.

The Nabi-HB market consists of sales from immunoglobulins, flu, and pneumococcal vaccines, with market value reflecting revenues generated from direct sales, grants, or donations within the geography. This market overview, drawn from comprehensive research reports, offers essential statistics on market size, regional shares, industry competitors, trends, and opportunities for stakeholders aiming to thrive within the Nabi-HB sector.

Nabi-HB, a human hepatitis B immune globulin, is primarily utilized for post-exposure prophylaxis to provide passive immunity against HBV, offering critical protection in high-risk scenarios. It is available as an injectable solution, serving diverse patient demographics via hospitals, specialty clinics, and public health agencies.

