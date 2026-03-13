Global Web3 Engineering Firm Quecko Announces Major Growth Milestone Across DeFi and Blockchain Infrastructure





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the rapidly evolving blockchain ecosystem, the gap between experimental code and production-grade infrastructure is expanding. While many firms offer limited-scope development, the industry’s most advanced systems, those requiring complex financial logic, privacy-aware architectures, and high-security frameworks, demand a higher standard of engineering.

Quecko has closed this gap, establishing itself as a premier global leader through proven execution and technical sophistication, with $300M+ in funds generated across delivered platforms, a global client base spanning 50+ partners, a 100+ member engineering strength, and 500+ total projects successfully delivered.

Delivering Complex Blockchain Systems at Scale

One of Quecko’s most significant achievements is its ability to successfully deliver high-complexity web3 & blockchain products across multiple verticals, a capability still rare.

Quecko has engineered and deployed:

Multi-chain presale launchpads supporting secure , audit-ready fundraising across multiple blockchains, facilitating $220M+ transacted safely through launchpad ecosystems

, audit-ready fundraising across multiple blockchains, facilitating Advanced DeFi platforms featuring leveraged trading , capital-efficient lending models, and hybrid off-chain/on-chain architectures

, capital-efficient lending models, and hybrid off-chain/on-chain architectures Prediction market systems built to handle real-time data flows, decentralized market logic, and scalable user participation, achieving $16M+ in TVL alongside $30M+ trading volume within months of deployment

systems built to handle real-time data flows, decentralized market logic, and scalable user participation, achieving Infrastructure-level blockchain solutions, including systems that require heightened security, data protection, and architectural precision

Each of these deployments represents production-ready platforms, not experimental builds, demonstrating Quecko’s maturity as a blockchain engineering partner.

Pioneering Advanced Blockchain Capabilities

Quecko is among the first development firms to work on blockchain systems that require privacy-conscious design and cryptography-heavy architecture. While many regional teams avoided this domain due to its technical difficulty, Quecko invested in the expertise needed to execute it responsibly.

This achievement has positioned Quecko as a technical leader, capable of handling sensitive logic and secure data flows, areas traditionally entrusted only to top global engineering teams.

By successfully executing such projects, Quecko expanded the technical boundaries of what blockchain firms are known for.

Consistency in Security and Audit-Ready Engineering

Another defining achievement is Quecko’s consistent delivery of security-first blockchain systems.

Across its projects, Quecko has maintained:

Modular smart contract architectures designed for audits

Robust risk controls for financial logic and user funds

Scalable backend systems capable of supporting growth post-launch

This disciplined engineering approach has resulted in stable deployments, smooth launches, and long-term maintainability, reinforcing Quecko’s reputation for reliability in high-stakes environments.

Building Long-Term Trust with Web3 Founders

Quecko’s achievements extend beyond technology into client trust and partnership longevity.

Founders and Web3 teams continue to work with Quecko beyond initial launches, scaling products, expanding to new chains, and refining infrastructure over time. This recurring collaboration reflects Quecko’s ability to deliver not just code, but strategic engineering value throughout a product’s lifecycle.

In an industry where short-term vendors are common, Quecko has established itself as a long-term blockchain development partner.

Redefining Excellence Through Proven Results

Quecko’s impact is best measured through what it has delivered: advanced platforms, secure infrastructure, trusted partnerships, and measurable ecosystem growth reflected in hundreds of millions in secured transaction flow, strong liquidity footprints, and large-scale production deployments.

Through these achievements, Quecko.com has redefined blockchain development excellence, not through positioning alone, but through proven execution and consistent results.

Media Contact

Company: Quecko

Contact name:- Fahad Suleman

Email:- fahad@quecko.com

