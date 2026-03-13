Viokace (AbbVie) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viokace Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Viokace market is experiencing significant growth, attributed to rising diagnoses of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, chronic pancreatitis, and advancements in enzyme formulation stability. Increasing awareness among clinicians of malabsorption disorders and the availability of prescription enzyme therapies are also contributing factors. The forecast period anticipates further growth driven by the demand for long-term digestive support therapies, personalization of dosing regimens, and the growing geriatric population with digestive disorders.

Pancreatic disorders, a major driver for the Viokace market, are increasing in prevalence due to factors such as aging populations, unhealthy lifestyles, and rising obesity rates. These disorders impact the pancreas's ability to produce digestive enzymes, leading to conditions like chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis. Viokace plays a crucial role in managing these conditions by providing necessary digestive enzymes to patients, enhancing the breakdown of fats, proteins, and carbohydrates. For example, Cancer Research UK projects a 5% increase in pancreatic cancer incidence from 2023-2025 to 2038-2040, highlighting the growing demand for Viokace.

Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure is bolstering the Viokace market's growth. Increased spending improves access to treatments, making them more affordable and widely available. The UK Office for National Statistics reported a 5.6% growth in healthcare expenditure from 2022 to 2023, indicating favorable conditions for the market.

The expanding geriatric population further supports market growth. With increased life expectancy and declining birth rates, this demographic is set to grow. Viokace is particularly beneficial for older adults, addressing pancreatic insufficiency caused by aging or chronic conditions and improving digestive health. The United Nations projects an increase in older adults in developing countries by 2050, emphasizing the market's potential.

Major players in the Viokace market, such as AbbVie Inc., are navigating challenges like tariffs that impact costs of imported enzyme materials. These tariffs are driving a shift toward regional manufacturing and local formulation capabilities. North America leads the market, but regions across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and others are contributing to the global landscape.

The market encompasses sales of pharmaceutical products, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices, along with services provided by healthcare professionals. This comprehensive view offers insights into the revenues generated through sales, grants, and donations within industry parameters.

Viokace, a prescription medication containing pancrelipase, addresses exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and supports nutrient absorption and digestive health. Distributed through hospital and retail pharmacies, it serves both adult and geriatric patients, underscoring the market's diverse consumer base and potential for continued growth.

Report Features

Market Characteristics: Analysis of key products, services, innovation trends, and product development.

Supply Chain Analysis: Coverage of raw materials, resources, suppliers, and competitors throughout the value chain.

Trends and Strategies: Emerging technology trends, digital transformation, and AI-driven innovation for market position strengthening.

Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Key regulatory frameworks, investment trends, and major industry growth indicators.

Market Size: Historical market growth and future forecasts based on current influential factors, including geopolitical events and economic shifts.

Total Addressable Market and Market Attractiveness Scoring: Evaluations to guide growth opportunities and strategic insight.

Competitive Landscape: Market share analysis, leading company profiles, and financial deals shaping the industry.

Company Scoring Matrix: Ranking of companies based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Report Scope:

Indication: Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency, Chronic Pancreatitis, and Other Pancreatic Disorders.

Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies.

End User: Adult, Geriatric.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ia128o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.