Volatus Aerospace Completes Acquisition of 100% Ownership of Synergy Aviation

MONTRÉAL, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT | OTCQX: TAKOF | FSE: ABB.F) (“Volatus” or the “Company”), a Canadian leader in integrated aviation, uncrewed logistics, and dual-use aerospace and defence technology solutions, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the remaining 41.53% minority interest in Synergy Aviation Ltd. (“Synergy”), resulting in Volatus holding 100% ownership of Synergy, as previously announced on March 4, 2026. Full ownership also simplifies operational coordination between Volatus’ aviation, training, engineering, and manufacturing activities as the Company continues to scale its aerospace capabilities.

As consideration for the transaction, the Company issued an aggregate of 2,444,243 common voting shares of Volatus to the minority shareholders of Synergy. The share consideration was priced based on the 30-day volume weighted average price of the Company’s common voting shares on the TSX Venture Exchange prior to closing.

Volatus initially acquired a 51% interest in Synergy in 2022 and subsequently increased its ownership by 7.47% in 2025, bringing its interest to 58.47% prior to the completion of this transaction. With the acquisition of the remaining minority interest, Synergy is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Volatus, enabling the Company to fully consolidate its commercial aircraft operations and further align governance, capital allocation, and operational execution across its integrated aerospace platform spanning crewed aviation, remotely piloted systems, and mission-critical operations.

Marc Hanatshek, a minority shareholder of Synergy and party to the transaction, is also a director of Synergy. As a result, Mr. Hanatshek is a “related party” (as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”)) of the Company and the transaction involving the purchase of the shares of Synergy from Mr. Hanatshek is a “related party transaction” (as defined in MI 61-101). Such transaction was exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, as the fair market value of the consideration paid to the related party did not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace Inc. is a Canadian-based global aerospace and defence company delivering crewed and uncrewed aerial systems, domestic aerospace manufacturing, advanced autonomy capabilities, and mission-critical operational services. The Company provides aerial intelligence, inspection, logistics, surveillance, training, and autonomous aerial solutions supporting infrastructure, energy, public safety, healthcare, and government operations.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities, events, developments and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", “seeks”, “strategy” or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the business plans, business outlook and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include but are not limited to: the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSXV. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional Information, please contact:

Rob Walker, Chief Commercial Officer

+1-833-865-2887

investorrelations@volatusaerospace.com