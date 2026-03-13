Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares

See the attached file.
Attachment
| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
See the attached file.
Attachment
ANNOUNCEMENT A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up...Read More
We hereby convene the Annual General Meeting 2026 of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S on Wednesday 25 March 2026 at 3.00 p.m. The Annual General Meeting will be held in English and as a completely electronic...Read More