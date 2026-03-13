Spherusol (Nielsen Biosciences) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spherusol Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The historic growth of the Spherusol market is largely due to improved understanding of coccidioidomycosis epidemiology, serological diagnostics, expansion of public health screening, and innovations in fungal pathogenesis research. The forecast period indicates growth through enhanced investment in infectious disease surveillance, demand for early detection tools, and increased testing in endemic regions. Trends include advanced skin tests, focus on immune response detection, and expanded fungal infection surveillance.

Notably, the rising incidence of coccidioidomycosis (Valley fever) is a key driver for Spherusol's market growth. Caused by the Coccidioides fungus, this infection thrives in arid conditions and primarily affects respiratory systems. Warmer climates and population growth in vulnerable areas increase exposure risk. Spherusol aids diagnosis by detecting hypersensitivity to Coccidioides immitis with a skin test. California's report showed over 5,500 provisional cases in 2025's first half, following 12,500 cases in 2024, signaling a persistent upward trend.

An aging population also boosts the Spherusol market. As healthcare advancements extend life expectancy, the senior demographic (65+) grows, heightening vulnerability to immune-related issues. Spherusol helps manage immune responses in this group, improving diagnostic accuracy and preventive care. The Population Reference Bureau noted a projected rise of Americans aged 65+ from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050, increasing their population share from 17% to 23%.

The increase in outdoor activities further propels Spherusol demand. Exposure to environmental pathogens necessitates immune monitoring, which Spherusol supports by detecting hypersensitivity responses. According to the Outdoor Industry Association, 175.8 million participated in outdoor recreation in 2023, marking a 4.1% increase.

Leading company in the Spherusol market includes Nielsen Biosciences Inc. North America remains dominant, with expectations of rapid growth during the forecast period. The spherusol market's geographical coverage spans Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, and others.

