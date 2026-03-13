Spikevax (Moderna) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spikevax Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The growth of the vaccine market in the historic period has been driven by factors such as rapid global vaccine deployment during the pandemic, large-scale government immunization efforts, advancements in mRNA technology, the expansion of vaccine manufacturing capabilities, and emergency regulatory authorizations.

Looking ahead, the forecast period is expected to see a focus on next-generation mRNA vaccines and variant-adapted immunizations. The expansion of adult and pediatric vaccination coverage, investment in pandemic preparedness, and innovation in vaccine delivery technologies are also anticipated to fuel growth.

During the forecast period, major trends include the increased adoption of mRNA vaccine platforms, a focus on variant-specific formulations, enhanced booster strategies, optimized cold-chain logistics, and a shift toward digital immunization tracking. The rising prevalence of COVID-19 cases is stimulating the Spikevax market. Factors such as new viral variants, seasonal indoor gatherings, and uneven vaccine coverage have heightened the demand for Spikevax, which uses mRNA technology to instruct the immune system to combat COVID-19, protecting against severe disease and emerging variants.

Healthcare investments, encompassing spending on treatments, medications, and infrastructure, are also expected to support the Spikevax market's growth. These investments enhance vaccine procurement, improve distribution networks, and ensure broader accessibility. A notable development occurred in September 2024, when Moderna, Inc. entered a joint commercialization agreement with Cenra Healthcare. This partnership aims to broaden the availability of Spikevax in Taiwan, with Moderna overseeing manufacturing and Cenra handling local promotion and market access.

In 2025, North America was the largest region in the Spikevax market, while Asia-Pacific is projected to grow rapidly in the forecasted period. Key regions include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered in the report range from the USA and Canada to China, India, and Australia.

Tariffs impact the market by increasing costs associated with importing necessary materials for mRNA vaccine production. This situation particularly affects North America and Europe, although it also prompts a push toward domestic manufacturing investments and regional production expansion.

The Spikevax market research report provides comprehensive statistics, including global market size, regional shares, and competitive analyses. It offers insights into market trends, opportunities, and a thorough analysis of the industry's current and future landscape.

Spikevax, developed to prevent COVID-19 in individuals aged six months and older, leverages elasomeran, an mRNA molecule that instructs cells to produce the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 strain. Available in various formulations, including Spikevax Original and Bivalent, the vaccine is distributed through government channels, hospitals, and clinics, serving a wide demographic.

The market comprises sales of COVID-19 vaccines, bivalent boosters, syringes, and needles, representing factory gate values of vaccines sold directly by manufacturers to governments and healthcare organizations. Revenue definitions indicate that market values are gauged by sales within specified geographies, focusing on direct consumption values.

Market Scope:

Markets Covered: Clinical Indication: COVID-19 Primary Prevention; Symptomatic COVID-19 Infection Prevention; COVID-19-Related Mortality Prevention; Booster Immunization for COVID-19; Omicron-Lineage COVID-19 Protection Formulation: Spikevax Original; Spikevax Bivalent (Original or Omicron); Spikevax XBB.1.5 Age Group: Adults; Adolescents; Children Distribution Channel: Government Channels; Hospitals; Clinics

Companies Mentioned: Moderna Inc.

