Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE NOTICE 13.3.2026

SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF: CHANGE OF THE RULES OF THE FUND

The rule change does not require any action on the part of the unit holder. The rule change will not affect the fund's investment policy, and the change will not result in tax consequences for the unit holder. The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved the rules on 5 March 2026, and they become effective from 16 April 2026.

Why is the change made?

The new regulation* obliges fund management companies to select at least two means of liquidity management defined in the regulation for the funds they manage.

Regulatory liquidity management methods have been added to the rules

The liquidity management methods chosen by Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc in accordance with the requirements of the new regulation, which can be used in special situations, have been added to the rules. In addition, technical rule changes and clarifications have been made to the rules.

The following means have been added to the rules to ensure liquidity:

extension of the notice period for a redemption order; and

a redemption fee

The aforementioned methods are only available for cash redemptions. The changes will not affect the primary redemptions of subscription brokers, which will continue to be done with the current processes. The change also does not directly affect the trading of units on the stock exchange, where the unit holder normally buys and sells units of the ETF. Trading on the stock exchange is subject to the broker's terms and conditions and fees.

When can liquidity management methods be used?

Means of liquidity management are used only in special situations. The means of liquidity management may be used at the decision of the Fund Management Company only in situations where the Fund's liquidity has deteriorated or is in danger of deteriorating and where the interests of the unit holders so require.

The implementation of liquidity management methods requires a separate decision of the Fund Management Company.

How will the Fund Management Company inform if it decides to implement a liquidity management method?

If, in a special situation, the Fund Management Company decides to implement a liquidity management method, it informs about it in accordance with the rules by means of a stock exchange release or a notice published on the Fund Management Company's website. The notice can also be delivered in writing, by e-mail or using an electronic customer reporting system, or by means of a notice in at least one daily newspaper published in Finland.

What kinds of liquidity management methods are available?

Extension of notice periods for cash redemption orders

If the Fund's liquidity has deteriorated or is in danger of deteriorating and the interests of the unit holders so require, the Fund Management Company may extend the period for submitting a cash redemption claim by a maximum of 10 banking days from the daily 15:00 time limit specified in the rules. More detailed information on the procedure is described in the current Fund Prospectus.

Redemption fee

If the amount of simultaneous cash redemption claims exceeds 10% of the Fund's assets, the Fund Management Company may charge an additional fee for cash redemptions, which may be a maximum of 1% of the value of the cash redemption. The additional fee will be credited to the Fund. The additional fee may be introduced if it is in the interests of the shareholders and the Fund's liquidity has deteriorated or is at risk of deteriorating.

Suspension of redemptions

Another means of managing liquidity is the possibility, in accordance with Section 8 of the Fund's rules, to suspend subscriptions and redemptions in exceptional circumstances described in the rules, such as the closure of a market place, disruptions to payment and settlement systems, operational disruptions, an exceptionally high volume of redemptions, or if the Fund Management Company could be forced to sell the Fund's assets at a price significantly below their fair market value, or if there is another exceptional situation or circumstance in which the interests of the fund unit holders so require.

Where can I find the new rules and get more information?

The new rules can be found here https://www.seligson.fi/sco/suomi/esitteet/.

The rules or additional information can also be obtained from Seligson & Co Customer Service info@seligson.fi or by phone +358 9 6817 8200 (weekdays 9–16).

Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc

Aleksi Härmä

Managing Director

email: aleksi.harma@seligson.fi

phone: +358 (0)9 6817 8235





*European Union Directive 2024/927 (the so-called AIFMD review), which has been implemented nationally through amendments to the Finnish Act on Common Funds and he Act on Alternative Investment Fund Managers