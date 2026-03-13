UroGen Applauds BCAN’s New Faces of Bladder Cancer Report Highlighting Recurrence Burden and Fear of Recurrence

National survey of more than 1,100 bladder cancer patients finds nearly 80% report fear of recurrence, rising above 90% among patients under 50

Many respondents report undergoing five or more cystoscopies, with some experiencing more than 15 procedures

PRINCETON, N.J., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for urothelial and specialty cancers, today commended the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN) on its release of The New Faces of Bladder Cancer Report, a national patient-reported survey underscoring the chronic and recurrent nature of bladder cancer.

The survey, which captures the experiences of more than 1,100 bladder cancer patients across the United States, found that nearly 80% of respondents reported fear of recurrence, rising to more than 90% among patients under 50. Among women, 86% reported fear of recurrence, and among patients who retained their bladder, 87% reported ongoing concern. The report also documents the cumulative procedural burden associated with bladder cancer management, with a substantial proportion of patients reporting five or more cystoscopies and some experiencing more than 15 procedures over the course of their disease.

“These findings reinforce what patients and clinicians experience every day — bladder cancer is often a chronic condition defined by recurrence, repeated procedures, and persistent uncertainty,” said Mark Schoenberg, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of UroGen. “When patients face years of surveillance and intervention, treatment discussions must consider not only tumor control but also long-term quality of life, personal priorities, and emotional burden. Elevating the patient voice through data of this scale is critical to improving care.”

Survey respondents represented diverse clinical experiences across all bladder cancer stages, including 47% initially diagnosed with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), 23% with carcinoma in situ (CIS), and 22% with muscle-invasive disease (MIBC), with smaller proportions reporting advanced, metastatic, or upper tract urothelial carcinoma.

“This report reflects the real burden of living with bladder cancer and the lasting impact of recurrence,” said Meri-Margaret Deoudes, Chief Executive Officer of BCAN. “We thank UroGen for supporting this research, and for helping ensure that patient voices remain central to improving care.”

UroGen provided financial support for the survey and report. BCAN independently conducted the research and maintains full ownership and authorship of the findings.

The full New Faces of Bladder Cancer report is available at: www.BCAN.org/newfaces.

UroGen is a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained-release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve the therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen's sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. Our first product is approved to treat low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer, and our second product, is approved for adult patients with recurrent low-grade intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

