SGN Announces BlockchAIn Has Signed LOI for 5 MW AI Infrastructure Deployment, Over $100 Million in Expected Contract Value During Initial Term

Scottsdale, AZ, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signing Day Sports, Inc. (“Signing Day Sports”, “SGN” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: SGN), in connection with the Company’s previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with One Blockchain LLC (“BlockchAIn LLC”), BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (“BlockchAIn Inc.” and together with BlockchAIn LLC, “BlockchAIn”), and certain affiliates of BlockchAIn, today announced that BlockchAIn LLC has entered into a non‑binding letter of intent (“LOI”) with an international private equity firm for a build‑to‑suit data center lease designed to support next‑generation AI infrastructure deployments.

BlockchAIn expects the proposed facility to support approximately 5 megawatts (“MW”) of IT capacity and that it will include a purpose‑built core‑and‑shell data center building designed to support AI and high‑performance computing (“HPC”) workloads.

BlockchAIn believes that the project would represent over $100 million in total contract value (“TCV”) over the initial 10‑year lease term, with potential aggregate TCV of approximately $300 million including two seven‑year renewal options, assuming continued operation over the full potential lease period and subject to finalizing the definitive lease agreement.

“This LOI reflects the continued robust demand we are seeing for power‑advantaged infrastructure capable of supporting modern AI and HPC workloads,” said Jerry Tang, Chief Executive Officer of BlockchAIn. “Our strategy is centered on securing scalable power in strategic markets and deploying modular infrastructure designed to convert that power into revenue‑generating digital capacity as efficiently as possible.”

Demand for AI and HPC infrastructure continues to accelerate as enterprises and cloud infrastructure providers scale next‑generation compute deployments. BlockchAIn’s infrastructure platform is designed to convert strategically located power resources into AI‑ready digital infrastructure through modular deployment and secured electrical infrastructure supply.

BlockchAIn’s management believes this power‑first development model will enable BlockchAIn to accelerate deployment timelines, reduce capital intensity, and scale infrastructure capacity more efficiently than traditional data center development approaches.

As power availability and delivery timelines emerge as defining constraints on new AI and HPC infrastructure deployment, BlockchAIn’s modular infrastructure philosophy is designed to enable rapid deployment and scalable expansion as AI compute demand continues to grow.

Construction timelines, delivery schedules, and all operational matters will be determined upon the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements. There can be no assurance that the parties will enter into any definitive agreement, and any benefits, projections, or expectations described in this press release are subject to and contingent upon the successful negotiation and execution of such definitive agreements. Operations are currently expected to commence approximately six to nine months following lease execution, subject to the terms of any definitive lease agreement.

BlockchAIn LLC currently operates a 40 MW data center campus in South Carolina, which generated approximately $22.9 million in revenue and approximately $5.7 million in net income in 2024.

BlockchAIn’s management believes BlockchAIn’s development pipeline and infrastructure partnerships position the platform to scale capacity across multiple sites as demand for AI compute continues to grow.

As previously disclosed, Signing Day Sports entered into a Business Combination Agreement with BlockchAIn and certain affiliates of BlockchAIn on May 27, 2025, as amended on November 10, 2025 and December 21, 2025 (and as may be amended from time to time, the “Business Combination Agreement”). Pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement, Signing Day Sports and BlockchAIn LLC will become wholly-owned subsidiaries of BlockchAIn Inc. BlockchAIn Inc. filed a Registration Statement on Form S-4 in connection with the proposed transaction on December 1, 2025, as amended on December 23, 2025, January 21, 2026, January 22, 2026, and January 30, 2026 (as amended from time to time, the “Registration Statement”), which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 30, 2026.

The Company expects the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement will take place on March 16, 2026, subject to certain closing conditions and including stockholder approval. Upon consummation of the transaction, the shares of BlockchAIn Inc. are expected to trade on the NYSSE American under the ticker symbol “AIB.”

About One Blockchain LLC

BlockchAIn LLC is a developer and operator of digital infrastructure focused on HPC and AI hosting. BlockchAIn LLC has planned AI data center expansions with favorable economics for activation in 2026 and 2027. BlockchAIn LLC operations are currently centered around its existing 40 MW data center facility in South Carolina. In 2024, this facility generated approximately $22.9 million in revenue and approximately $5.7 million in net income. BlockchAIn LLC’s mission is to become a leader in creating and operating scalable sustainable power and data infrastructure purpose-built for AI hosting, AI workloads, HPC, and accelerated compute applications.

About Signing Day Sports, Inc.

Signing Day Sports' mission is to help student-athletes achieve their goal of playing college sports. Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports' recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. The Signing Day Sports app includes a platform to upload a comprehensive data set including video-verified measurables (such as height, weight, 40-yard dash, wingspan, and hand size), academic information (such as official transcripts and SAT/ACT scores), and technical skill videos (such as drills and mechanics that exemplify player mechanics, coordination, and development). For more information on Signing Day Sports, go to https://bit.ly/SigningDaySports.

