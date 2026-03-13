SunPower Completes the Integration of Sunder Energy

OREM, Utah, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunPower Inc. (“SunPower,” the “Company” or Nasdaq: “SPWR”) a solar technology, services, and installation company, today announced the successful completion of its integration of Sunder Energy, marking a significant milestone in SunPower’s growth and operational transformation strategy.

The Sunder Energy integration used SunPower’s structured stage-gate integration methodology to ensure consistent and disciplined execution across all corporate functions by embedding into Sunder SunPower’s quality systems, engineering rigor, and customer success standards.

SunPower Chairman and CEO, T.J. Rodgers said, “Usually closing an integration does not make headlines, but the most common acquisition failure mode is poor integration of the two companies, leading to devastating talent and value loss. We use a detailed acquisition process that has been successfully applied 28 times in three different companies, starting with Cypress Semiconductor. The process has five stage-gates: Integration Review Zero (IR0) creates a detailed plan with the 300 to 500 tasks needed to successfully integrate an acquisition. IR1 is achieved when basic corporate functions – finance, HR, admin, etc. – are fully integrated forming an engine to integrate the rest of the company. IR2, which contains the most tasks, is achieved when sales, products and customers are put on common platforms under common management. IR3 is achieved after the integration of the branding and pricing functions. Finally, IR4 requires us to successfully complete a giant checklist that is in turn reviewed by the six-person integration review board, which includes me. In other words, it is a thorough process which leads to permanent integration.”

Rodgers continued, “Each of the five Integration Reviews involves ten work groups – IT, HR, finance, sales, operations, quality, legal, facilities, customer success and marketing – which are led by a group of 20 managers, one from each side in each work group. That’s why Sunder’s 311 tasks took us six months to complete and are a significant accomplishment to us.”

The leader of the integration effort, Surinder S. Bedi, Executive Vice President, Quality, Engineering and Customer Success at SunPower, added: “SunPower’s Quality Standard for First Pass Yields is 100% which signifies a commitment to ‘First Time Right’ execution across IR1, IR2, IR3 and IR4 stage-gate execution phases – ensuring precision, accountability and value created at every step.”

Rodgers concluded, “Our integration pipeline now contains Ambia and Cobalt, which are scheduled for completion in May and June 2026, respectively. That leaves room for one more acquisition, for which we have two candidates.”

About SunPower

SunPower (Nasdaq: SPWR) is a leading residential solar services provider in North America. The company is recognized for its unmatched panel efficiency, superior reliability, and comprehensive customer support. The Company’s digital platform and installation services support energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit www.us.sunpower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events, and , you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “will,” “goal,” “prioritize,” “plan,” “target,” “expect,” “expected to,” “focus,” “forecast,” “look forward,” “opportunity,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “could,” “forecast,” and “pursue” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements relating to SunPower’s expectation to successfully acquire and integrate acquired companies, to realize the financial benefits of SunPower's completed and contemplated acquisitions, and other risks and uncertainties applicable to SunPower’s business and the completed or future acquisitions. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. For additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other potential factors that could affect our business and financial results, impact the anticipated benefits of completed or future acquisitions, or cause actual results to differ from the results predicted, readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 30, 2025, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, and other documents that we have filed with, or will file with, the SEC. Such filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and SunPower assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

