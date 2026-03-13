SBC Medical to Announce Q4 and Full‑Year 2025 Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) (“SBC Medical” or the “Company”), a Management Services Organization operating a wide range of franchise businesses across diverse medical fields, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, before U.S. market open on March 27, 2026.

Management will host an earnings conference call on March 27, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial performance, operational highlights, and key priorities for 2026. A question‑and‑answer session with analysts and investors will follow the prepared remarks.

Please register in advance for the conference using the link provided below.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_d1mfdSBSThST4BIiID88aQ

Additionally, the earnings release, accompanying slides, and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.sbc-holdings.com/

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated is a Management Services Organization operating a wide range of franchise businesses across diverse medical fields, including advanced aesthetic healthcare, dermatology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, gynecology, dentistry, alopecia treatment (AGA), and ophthalmology. The Company manages a diverse portfolio of clinic brands and is actively expanding its global presence, particularly in the United States and Asia, through both direct operations and medical tourism initiatives. In September 2024, the Company was listed on Nasdaq, and in June 2025, it was selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index, a broad benchmark of the U.S. equity market. Guided by its Group Purpose “Contributing to the well-being of people around the world through medical innovation,” SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated continues to provide safe, trusted, and high-quality medical services while further strengthening its international reputation for quality and trust in medical care.

