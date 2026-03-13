SAGT Launches SAGE AI, Secures USD 11 Million in Enterprise Contracts to Drive AI-Powered Restaurant Transformation Across Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) (“SAGT” or the “Company”), a leading technology provider of enterprise POS systems and digital restaurant infrastructure, today announced the launch of SAGE AI, its next-generation AI-powered restaurant operating system, alongside the award of initial enterprise contracts totalling approximately USD 11 million.

SAGE AI integrates POS infrastructure, operational analytics, predictive AI models, and automated decision-support tools into a unified software platform. By applying machine learning and predictive analytics to operational data, SAGE AI enables operators to optimize pricing, forecast demand, manage inventory, and oversee multi-location operations.

Key capabilities include:

AI-powered demand forecasting and revenue optimization

Intelligent inventory and supply chain management

Automated operational decision-support tools

Multi-location performance analytics and benchmarking

Real-time operational intelligence dashboards



Harnessing Data from Thousands of Restaurant Locations

SAGT’s POS ecosystem spans thousands of restaurant locations, generating substantial transaction and operational data. This data forms the foundation for SAGE AI’s industry-specific AI models, giving the platform a unique competitive advantage. Management believes this enables SAGE AI to deliver predictive insights that help operators optimize margins, reduce waste, and scale efficiently.

The Asia-Pacific foodservice industry is one of the world’s largest consumer sectors, with estimated market value exceeding USD 3.3 trillion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.18% from 2024 to 2034, according to Fortune Business Insights. Southeast Asia remains one of the fastest-growing regions, driven by urbanization, expanding middle-class demand, and accelerating digital adoption.

As operators face rising labor costs and operational complexity, many are turning to AI-driven software platforms to optimize supply chains, forecast demand, and enhance customer experience. SAGT believes the launch of SAGE AI positions the Company to capture this industry shift by providing a unified AI-powered platform capable of powering intelligent restaurant networks.

AI Agent Roadmap — Next Phase of Digital Transformation

SAGT also unveiled its product roadmap for future versions of SAGE AI, which will introduce AI agents to automate key operational functions within restaurant networks.

Future capabilities under development include:

AI agents for automated demand forecasting and purchasing

Intelligent menu optimization based on consumer demand patterns

Dynamic pricing and promotion optimization

AI-powered operational assistants for restaurant managers

Predictive workforce scheduling and labor optimization



Management believes integrating AI agents represents the next phase of digital transformation within the hospitality sector.

CEO Commentary

“The launch of SAGE AI represents a major milestone in SAGT’s evolution as a technology platform. Our POS infrastructure supports restaurant operators across thousands of locations, generating valuable operational data that enables us to build AI-driven intelligence tools specifically for the restaurant industry,” said Kevin Ng, Chief Executive Officer of SAGT.

“SAGE AI transforms this data into predictive insights and real-time intelligence that help operators run more efficient, profitable, and scalable businesses. The initial $11 million in enterprise contracts reflects strong early demand for intelligent restaurant technology solutions, and we believe this represents the beginning of a much larger opportunity as Southeast Asia’s foodservice industry undergoes rapid digital transformation.”

