Taizhou Zhongsheng Fiberglass Launches Global-First “5-Level Thermal Management Matrix,” Redefining EV Fire Safety with DIN SPEC 91489 and EN 13501-1 Certification

TAIZHOU, China, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global electric vehicle (EV) adoption reaches record highs, the challenge of lithium-ion battery "thermal runaway" has become a top priority for urban safety, tunnel transportation, and shipping logistics. Today, Taizhou Zhongsheng Fiberglass, a global leader in fiberglass manufacturing with a 150,000-square-meter advanced production cluster, announced a milestone technical breakthrough: the official launch of its “5-Level Thermal Management Matrix.” Notably, its professional series has passed the rigorous German DIN SPEC 91489 certification and EN 13501-1 fire classification testing, marking a leap from "passive defense" to "scientific containment" in the industry.



Solving the 1200°C Nightmare: Deep Dive into the "5-Level Matrix" Manufacturing Advantage



Unlike traditional vehicle fires, EV battery fires involve a complex chemical reaction accompanied by self-oxygenation, toxic gas jets, and instantaneous temperatures exceeding 1200°C. Leveraging its full-chain manufacturing capability, Taizhou Zhongsheng rejects "one-size-fits-all" solutions, building a scientific defense matrix through deep R&D:



Level 1: Standard (Fiberglass/Silicone): The "First Line of Defense" for property management and large parking lots. Utilizing high-quality alkali-free fiberglass base fabric with heavy-duty double-sided dipped silicone, it is designed for ICE fires and early-stage EV fire prevention (<800°C), achieving high compliance cost-efficiency.



Level 2: Tactical (Pre-Oxidized / Carbon Fiber): A "Lightweight Rapid Response" tool for racetracks and emergency teams. Using pre-oxidized fiber technology, it features "No-Melt, No-Drip" physical properties, maintaining fabric flexibility even after carbonization in a 1000°C fire to ensure rapid deployment.



Level 3: Professional (High Silica): The technical cornerstone of the matrix—the professional car fire blanket. Engineered for "Containment" of 1200°C thermal runaway, it uses >96% pure amorphous high silica fiber, an aerospace-grade material that ensures the blanket does not shrink or embrittle under extreme thermal shock.



Level 4 & 5: Advanced & Maximum (Graphite/Ceramic Coating): Designed for labs, military, and extreme environments. Using patented graphite-enhancement technology, it forms a microscopic expansion sealing layer in the fire, not only withstanding higher temperatures but also achieving efficient physical interception of toxic Hydrogen Fluoride (HF) gas.



The advantage of the Zhongsheng factory lies in its 150,000-square-meter closed-loop production system. From yarn drawing and weaving to specialized coating, every step is completed in-house, ensuring that every product in the "5-Level Matrix" accurately matches its designed temperature limit.



The Gold Standard: Differentiating Basic Protection from Professional Certification

In a market saturated with cheap "kitchen-grade" fire blankets, Taizhou Zhongsheng is dedicated to building transparent technical barriers. While CE, EN 1869:2019, and ASTM F1989 are the basic safety baselines for fiberglass products, they were never intended to handle the extreme energy of a lithium-ion battery fire.



“The real challenge lies in jet fires and toxic gas leaks,” noted the Technical Director at Taizhou Zhongsheng. “Our professional series passed the EN 13501-1 fire classification and complies with the latest German DIN SPEC 91489 technical specification. This is currently the world's most stringent test for suppressing lithium-ion vehicle fires. It requires the material to maintain physical integrity when facing high-temperature fire jets from battery packs and effectively block thermal radiation from spreading to adjacent assets.”



A Global Powerhouse: Building a High-Performance Composite Ecosystem

Zhongsheng’s leadership in fire safety stems from its deep mastery of fiberglass material science. Supported by a manufacturing base of 500 professional employees, the company has built a complete product map covering infrastructure, industry, and civil safety:



Infrastructure & Engineering: Providing highly competitive alkali-resistant fiberglass mesh, offering long-term EIFS wall reinforcement and strengthening solutions for global green buildings.



Industrial Insulation: Producing heavy-duty high-performance fiberglass fabric, serving the global welding protection, flexible compensator, and industrial thermal protection markets.



High-Performance Composites: Precision-engineered industrial-grade fiberglass mat, widely used in FRP hand lay-up processes and high-end automotive interior substrates.



Full-Scenario Safety Solutions: The lithium battery fireproof bag launched for individual consumers ensures the safe storage of e-bike and drone batteries; meanwhile, high-durability fiberglass screen mesh provides a balance of lasting protection and ventilation for residential buildings.



About Taizhou Zhongsheng Fiberglass

Located in Taizhou, Jiangsu, Taizhou Zhongsheng Fiberglass is a world-leading manufacturer of advanced composite materials and fire safety solutions. The company operates three modern factories totaling 150,000 square meters. By combining large-scale production capacity with a rigorous R&D system based on German DIN standards, Zhongsheng provides trusted safety guarantees to government agencies, fire departments, and industrial distributors in over 60 countries and regions worldwide.



