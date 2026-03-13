Barinthus Bio Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Updates on Corporate Developments

Proposed combination with Clywedog Therapeutics Inc. (“Clywedog”) to create a differentiated company focusing on clinical metabolic and autoimmune pipeline assets and to build on the Company’s base of high caliber institutional investors, expected to complete in the second quarter of 2026

Multiple ascending dose part of the Phase 1 AVALON trial of VTP-1000 in celiac disease patients is progressing; data expected in the second half of 2026





GERMANTOWN, Md., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BRNS) (“Barinthus Bio,” or the “Company”), today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, and provided an overview of the Company’s corporate developments. Barinthus Bio is an immunology and inflammation (“I&I”) company focused on developing therapies that promote immune tolerance with curative potential.

“As we move into 2026, we are excited by the proposed combination of Barinthus Bio and Clywedog, which positions us for multiple near-term catalysts emerging from our differentiated and complimentary clinical portfolio.” said Bill Enright, Chief Executive Officer of Barinthus Bio. “We finished 2025 reporting encouraging results from the single ascending dose portion of the Phase 1 AVALON clinical trial of VTP-1000 in celiac disease, and expect multiple ascending dose data in the second half of 2026. These upcoming results will help us confirm whether VTP-1000 has the potential to be disease-modifying by restoring balance to the immune system.”

Corporate Milestones

In January 2025, Barinthus Bio announced a strategic business refocus and restructuring to prioritize immunology and inflammation indications, including antigen-specific immune tolerance and the development of VTP-1000 in celiac disease. Infectious disease and oncology assets, collectively referred to as "Barinthus legacy assets," which include VTP-300 in chronic hepatitis B ("CHB") and VTP-850 in prostate cancer, were deprioritized for direction operations, and will only be progressed with a partner.

In May 2025, Barinthus Bio presented data from two Phase 2 clinical trials of VTP-300 in CHB at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (“EASL”) Congress 2025 showing VTP-300 induced meaningful and sustained reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen levels.

In September 2025, Barinthus Bio announced it had entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction with Clywedog, a private company advancing breakthrough medicines in diabetes. The newly combined company will advance a differentiated portfolio of clinical-stage candidates targeting metabolic and autoimmune diseases, with four clinical data milestones expected within 18 months of the closing of the transaction.

In December 2025, Barinthus Bio announced that the single ascending dose portion of the Phase 1 AVALON trial (NCT06310291) of VTP-1000 for the treatment of celiac disease had been completed. A total of 18 patients were enrolled in three placebo-controlled cohorts of ascending doses. VTP-1000 was well tolerated at all dose levels with no treatment-related serious adverse events. Pharmacodynamic analyses, including IL-2 response, confirmed T cell recognition of VTP-1000 in celiac patients across cohorts.

In February 2026, Barinthus Bio announced it had entered into an amendment to the definitive merger agreement with Clywedog to update the exchange ratio framework to provide additional flexibility in finalizing the transaction terms and to revise certain minimum cash requirements to reflect anticipated transaction timing. All other material terms remain unchanged.





Upcoming Milestones

Celiac Disease (VTP-1000):

Data from the multiple ascending dose portion of the Phase 1 AVALON clinical trial, which includes a gluten challenge following three doses of test medication, is expected in the second half of 2026.





Corporate:

Barinthus Bio expects to complete the merger with Clywedog in the second quarter of 2026. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed “Clywedog Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.” and is expected to trade on the NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol “CLYD.” The combined company's estimated cash runway is expected to extend through 2027, supported by existing cash and additional investments by OrbiMed and TPAV, LLC, both existing shareholders in Clywedog, and new investors.





2025 Financial Highlights

Cash: As of December 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $71.9 million, compared to $112.4 million as of December 31, 2024. The $40.5 million decrease was a result of the net cash used in operating activities of which $48.0 million was used for the development of the Company's pipeline and general corporate expenses, offset by a $7.0 million translational gain from the conversion of balances in pound sterling denominated entities to the United States dollar reporting currency and $0.4 million in proceeds from the sale of equipment in the U.K. following the closure of the site. Based on standalone research and development plans, the Company expects its available resources to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements for at least the next 12 months from the date of issuance of the financial statements.

Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were $25.6 million in 2025 compared to $42.2 million in 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to reduced activity in the Barinthus legacy asset clinical programs and the reduction in workforce. The year-on-year research and development expenses are outlined in the following table, with the expense primarily attributable to the continued progression of the Phase 1 AVALON clinical trial of VTP-1000 in celiac disease, and the reduced activity on legacy assets in infectious disease and oncology. It is anticipated that research and development expenses related to the Barinthus legacy assets in infectious disease and oncology will continue to decrease going forward as the clinical trials complete, and that research and development expenses related to autoimmune program will continue at current levels or increase, as the clinical development continues.





Twelve months ended

December 31, 2025 Twelve months ended

December 31, 2024 Change $000 $000 $000 Direct research and development expenses by program: VTP-1000 Celiac $ 6,063 $ 5,486 $ 577 Barinthus legacy assets1 8,531 18,223 (9,692 ) Total direct research and development expenses 14,594 23,709 (9,115 ) Indirect research and development expenses: Personnel-related (including share-based compensation) 8,413 15,867 (7,454 ) Facility related 1,370 1,249 121 Other indirect costs 1,187 1,411 (224 ) Total indirect research and development expenses 10,970 18,527 (7,557 ) Total research and development expense $ 25,564 $ 42,236 $ (16,672 )

1 In January 2025, we announced a strategic focus on developing a pipeline in I&I, and the deprioritization of our programs in infectious disease and oncology. The following programs were previously presented separately and have been grouped collectively as "Barinthus Legacy Assets" for both years presented: VTP-300 HBV, VTP-850 Prostate Cancer, VTP-200 HPV, VTP-600 NSCLC, VTP-500 MERS and other and earlier stage programs.

General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $40.8 million in 2025, compared to $29.7 million in 2024. The increase of $11.1 million related primarily to an increase in unrealized losses on foreign exchange driven mainly by translation of United States dollar balances in pound sterling denominated entities and an increase in professional fees attributable to strategic activity, partially offset by decreases in personnel-related expenses and other costs following the strategic prioritization in the year.

Impairment of Intangible Assets: Impairment of intangible assets expense was $4.7 million in 2025, compared to nil in 2024. The anticipated valuation of the company, as implied by the definitive merger agreement with Clywedog entered into in the year, was less than the carrying value of the net assets and therefore resulted in an impairment of the intangible assets in the third quarter of 2025.

Net Loss: For the financial year 2025, the Company generated a net loss attributable to its shareholders of $66.5 million, or $(1.64) per share on both basic and fully diluted bases, compared to a net loss attributable to its shareholders of $61.1 million, or $(1.55) per share on both basic and fully diluted bases for the financial year 2024.





About Barinthus Bio

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: BRNS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome autoimmunity and chronic infectious diseases. Helping people and their families living with serious diseases is the guiding principle at the heart of Barinthus Bio. With a focused pipeline built around its proprietary platform technologies, Barinthus Bio is advancing immunotherapeutic product candidates in autoimmunity including: VTP-1000, which utilizes the Company's SNAP-Tolerance Immunotherapy (SNAP-TI) platform and is designed to treat people with celiac disease. Barinthus Bio’s differentiated technology platform and therapeutic approach, coupled with deep scientific expertise and focus on clinical development, positions the Company to navigate towards delivering treatments that improve the lives of people with autoimmunity. For more information, visit www.barinthusbio.com.

BARINTHUS BIOTHERAPEUTICS PLC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

(UNAUDITED)

As of

December 31,

2025 As of

December 31,

2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,456 $ 110,662 Restricted cash 1,396 1,738 Research and development incentives receivable 1,108 7,139 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,830 6,203 Total current assets 77,790 125,742 Property and equipment, net 3,523 7,373 Intangible assets, net 14,288 21,947 Right of use assets, net 1,638 4,384 Other assets 930 881 Total assets $ 98,169 $ 160,327 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 350 2,474 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,249 9,525 Deferred income 1,396 1,738 Operating lease liability - current 2,023 1,920 Total current liabilities 10,018 15,657 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liability - non-current 9,258 10,087 Contingent consideration 2,871 2,650 Other non-current liabilities 1,476 1,360 Deferred tax liability, net 254 438 Total liabilities $ 23,877 $ 30,192 Commitments and contingencies (Note 16) Stockholders’ equity: Ordinary shares, £0.000025 nominal value; 40,848,893 shares authorized, issued and outstanding (December 31, 2024: authorized, issued and outstanding: 40,234,663) 1 1 Deferred A shares, £1 nominal value; 63,443 shares authorized, issued and outstanding (December 31, 2024: authorized, issued and outstanding: 63,443) 86 86 Additional paid-in capital 393,944 393,474 Accumulated deficit (304,092 ) (237,664 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss – foreign currency translation adjustments (15,731 ) (25,868 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc shareholders 74,208 130,029 Noncontrolling interest 84 106 Total stockholders’ equity $ 74,292 $ 130,135 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 98,169 $ 160,327







BARINTHUS BIOTHERAPEUTICS PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

(UNAUDITED)

Twelve months ended December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 License revenue1 $ — $ 14,969 Total revenue — 14,969 Operating expenses Research and development $ 25,564 $ 42,236 General and administrative 40,830 29,670 Impairment of intangible assets 4,667 — Goodwill impairment — 12,209 Total operating expenses 71,061 84,115 Other operating income 506 1,176 Loss from operations (70,555 ) (67,970 ) Other income/(expense): Interest income 1,957 2,678 Interest expense (51 ) (53 ) Research and development incentives 2,000 3,983 Other income 16 135 Total other income, net 3,922 6,743 Loss before income tax (66,633 ) (61,227 ) Tax benefit 175 44 Net loss (66,458 ) (61,183 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 30 109 Net loss attributable to Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc shareholders (66,428 ) (61,074 ) Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding, basic 40,527,218 39,348,240 Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding, diluted 40,527,218 39,348,240 Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic $ (1.64 ) $ (1.55 ) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, diluted $ (1.64 ) $ (1.55 ) Net loss $ (66,458 ) $ (61,183 ) Other comprehensive gain/(loss) – foreign currency translation adjustments 10,145 (2,549 ) Comprehensive loss (56,313 ) (63,732 ) Comprehensive loss/(gain) attributable to noncontrolling interest 22 105 Comprehensive loss attributable to Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc shareholders $ (56,291 ) $ (63,627 )



1 Includes license revenue from related parties for the year ended December 31, 2025 of nil (year ended December 31, 2024: $15.0 million).