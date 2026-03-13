Vyvgart (Argenx) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vyvgart Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vyvgart market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a comprehensive understanding of autoimmune disease mechanisms, the approval of groundbreaking biologic therapies, and rising diagnosis rates of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). The expansion of specialty neurology care and availability of advanced antibody therapies are key contributors to this development.

Moving forward, the market is poised for further growth due to the expansion of therapeutic indications beyond gMG and the adoption of precision immunology treatments. Increasing investments in autoimmune biologics and the demand for long-term disease control options are pivotal factors.

Trends in the industry include the rising adoption of FcRn inhibitor therapies, a focus on targeted autoimmune disease treatments, and the clinical application of antibody reduction mechanisms. The demand for personalized immunotherapy solutions and an emphasis on long-term disease management heralds a transformative phase in the market.

The prevalence of autoimmune diseases is a significant growth driver for the Vyvgart market. Autoimmune diseases, such as generalized myasthenia gravis, occur when the body's immune system erroneously targets healthy tissues. Vyvgart (efgartigimod alfa-fcab) plays a crucial role in treating these conditions by targeting the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic antibodies. The Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America reports a significant number of people affected by gMG globally, highlighting the growing necessity for effective treatments like Vyvgart.

A notable trend is the pursuit of regulatory approvals to bolster Vyvgart's competitive edge. Such approvals not only validate the drug's safety and efficacy but also improve its market accessibility and instill confidence among healthcare providers and patients. For instance, in March 2024, Vyvgart received regulatory approval in Japan for treating primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), marking a significant milestone in expanding its use beyond gMG.

A strategic partnership was announced in September 2025 between FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation and argenx to enhance global manufacturing capabilities. This collaboration aims to boost production capacity, strengthen the U.S. supply chain, and ensure continuous global access to Vyvgart therapies.

North America leads the Vyvgart market, with substantial regions such as Asia-Pacific and Europe covered in recent market reports, detailing significant market shares and competitive landscapes. However, tariffs are impacting manufacturing costs, particularly in North America and Europe, while also encouraging investments in domestic biopharmaceutical infrastructure.

Comprehensive Vyvgart market reports provide valuable insights into industry dynamics, covering market size, regional shares, trends, and opportunities, offering a holistic view essential for thriving in the Vyvgart industry.

Vyvgart, a monoclonal antibody therapy, is instrumental in treating autoimmune disorders like generalized myasthenia gravis and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. By inhibiting the FcRn, it effectively reduces pathogenic antibodies, offering significant improvements in patient muscle strength and fatigue.

The Vyvgart market comprises sales of intravenous infusion, encompassing the value of goods sold by manufacturers to various entities. The revenues reflect consumption values within specific geographies, excluding resales or distribution revenues along the supply chain.

Report Scope:

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

By End User: Adult; Geriatric

Distribution Channels: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Geographies: Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, Canada.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Historic and forecast data spanning fifteen years.

Data Insights: Includes financial ratios, GDP proportions, expenditure analyses.

Data Segmentation: Historical and forecasted country and regional data, competitive market share, and segmented market data.

Global Vyvgart Market Trends and Strategies

Expanding Adoption of Fcrn Inhibitor Therapies

Rising Focus on Targeted Autoimmune Disease Treatments

Increasing Clinical Use of Antibody Reduction Mechanisms

Growing Demand for Personalized Immunotherapy Solutions

Enhanced Emphasis on Long-Term Disease Management

Biotechnology, Genomics and Precision Medicine

