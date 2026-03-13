Zabdeno (Johnson & Johnson) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zabdeno Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The historic period witnessed substantial growth in the Zabdeno market due to recurrent Ebola outbreaks, global vaccination efforts, and increased funding for infectious disease prevention. Early adoption of combination vaccine platforms and the expansion of humanitarian immunization programs played significant roles.

Looking ahead, the forecast period is expected to see growth driven by increased investments in outbreak preparedness, next-generation viral vaccines focus, and expanded global immunization coverage. Key trends include expanded pre-exposure vaccination programs, emphasis on two-dose compliance, increased outbreak preparedness stockpiling, and enhanced cold-chain optimized vaccines. Strengthening public-private vaccine partnerships also marks a major trend.

The rising incidence of Ebola viral disease is a significant driver of the Zabdeno market. EVD, caused by the Ebola virus of the Filoviridae family, results in severe and fatal outcomes. Increased human-wildlife interactions and insufficient surveillance in high-risk regions spurred a rise in cases. Zabdeno, an Ebola vaccine, stimulates immune recognition and combat against the virus, mitigating infection risk and severe outcomes. For instance, the World Health Organization reported 164 Ebola cases and 77 deaths in January 2023. The rise in cases is consequently driving Zabdeno market growth.

Increased healthcare expenditure is also bolstering the Zabdeno market. As medical technology advances and new therapeutic measures emerge, spending rises, enabling greater vaccine investments. In December 2024, the CMS noted that U.S. healthcare spending rose to $4.9 trillion, marking a 7.5% increase. This uptick facilitates broader access to preventive treatments such as Zabdeno, thus propelling market growth.

Expanding immunization programs enhance the Zabdeno market's growth trajectory. With global vaccination coverage efforts heightened, these public health initiatives help reduce disease burden, increase herd immunity, and promote healthier populations. For example, the CDC reported a 3.8% rise in Ebola vaccine stockpile from 2022 to 2023, illustrating this expansion's contribution to the market.

Significant players in the Zabdeno market include Johnson & Johnson Inc. North America was identified as the largest region in 2025, with regional insights covering Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. Tariff impacts, however, present challenges, increasing costs of raw materials, logistics, and specialized packaging. African regions dependent on imports and European hubs grapple with procurement delays and cost hikes. Yet, these challenges catalyze regional manufacturing investments, reinforcing supply chain resilience.

The Zabdeno market report offers a comprehensive perspective, detailing global market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, market trends, and opportunities. Zabdeno is a combination vaccine, protecting against Zaire and Sudan ebolavirus. Administered as a two-dose regimen, it contributes to outbreak prevention. The market covers single-dose and two-dose vaccines, distributed via hospitals, clinics, retail, online, and wholesale channels.

Sales in the Zabdeno market comprise Zabdeno (Ad26.ZEBOV) and Mvabea (MVA-BN-Filo). Market values reflect factory gate values, encompassing sales to various entities or directly to consumers, including related services. Geographically, revenue generation aligns with market consumption, excluding resales along the supply chain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered: By Vaccine Type: Single-Dose; Two-Dose. By Indication: Ebola Virus Disease. By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Retail and Online Pharmacies, Wholesale Distribution. By End-User: Adult, Geriatric.

Global Zabdeno Market Trends and Strategies

Expansion of Ebola Pre-Exposure Vaccination Programs

Increasing Focus on Two-Dose Vaccine Compliance

Growing Stockpiling for Outbreak Preparedness

Rising Emphasis on Cold-Chain Optimized Vaccines

Strengthening Public-Private Vaccine Partnerships

Biotechnology, Genomics and Precision Medicine

