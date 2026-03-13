Alpha Trader Firm Surpasses $50 Million in Total Trader Payouts, Cementing Its Position as a Leading Instant Funding Prop Firm

LONDON, UK, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Trader Firm (operating at alphafunded.com), a proprietary trading firm specializing in instant funding accounts, today announced it has surpassed $50 million in total payouts to funded traders worldwide. The milestone marks a significant achievement for a firm founded in 2022 that has grown rapidly by offering traders immediate access to live capital without the traditional evaluation process.

A New Standard in Instant Funding

Unlike conventional prop firms that require traders to pass multi-step challenges before receiving funded accounts, Alpha Trader Firm pioneered an instant funding model that grants traders immediate access to live capital from day one. The firm’s flagship Instant Funding accounts allow traders to begin earning profit splits immediately, with bi-weekly payout cycles that have become a hallmark of the firm’s trader-first approach.

“Reaching $50 million in payouts in just over three years is a testament to the quality of traders in our community and the trust they place in our platform,” said a spokesperson for Alpha Trader Firm. “We built this firm around the belief that talented traders should not be gatekept by lengthy evaluation processes. Our instant funding model removes that barrier entirely.”



Verified by Traders, Rated 4.7 out of 5 on Trustpilot

The $50 million milestone is backed by independently verified trader reviews. Alpha Trader Firm holds a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot based on more than 200 verified reviews, placing it among the highest-rated prop trading firms in the industry. Traders consistently cite the firm’s fast payout processing, transparent rules, and responsive customer support as distinguishing factors.

One verified Trustpilot reviewer noted: “I’ve been funded with several prop firms and Alpha Trader Firm stands out for actually paying on time, every time. The bi-weekly payouts are real and the instant funding means I was trading live capital from day one.”

Another trader wrote: “The 4.7 Trustpilot rating is well deserved. I requested my payout and it was processed within 24 hours. No games, no delays.”

Account Options and Funding Structure

Alpha Trader Firm offers a range of account types designed to accommodate traders at every level, from beginners seeking their first funded account to experienced professionals managing six-figure capital:

Account Type Key Feature Drawdown Rule Instant Funding Live capital from day one, no evaluation 5% maximum drawdown Instant PRO Higher capital allocation, instant access 5% maximum drawdown 1-Step Evaluation Single-phase challenge 10% maximum drawdown 2-Step Evaluation Standard two-phase challenge 10% maximum drawdown 2-Step PRO Advanced challenge with enhanced profit split 10% maximum drawdown





All accounts include bi-weekly profit distributions, a transparent rule set, and access to the firm’s trader support team.



Rapid Growth Since 2022 Founding

Founded in 2022, Alpha Trader Firm has grown from a startup to one of the most recognized instant funding prop firms in the industry within three years. The $50 million payout milestone represents cumulative distributions across thousands of funded traders operating in forex, indices, commodities, and digital asset markets..

The firm attributes its growth to three core pillars: the elimination of the evaluation barrier through instant funding, consistent and timely bi-weekly payouts, and a commitment to transparency that has earned the trust of the trading community as reflected in its Trustpilot rating.

Industry Context: The Rise of Instant Funding

The proprietary trading industry has undergone a significant structural shift over the past two years, with instant funding models gaining substantial market share from traditional challenge-based firms. Traders increasingly prefer the ability to begin earning immediately rather than spending weeks or months passing evaluation phases that carry their own fees and psychological pressure.

Alpha Trader Firm was among the first firms to offer a fully operational instant funding model at scale, and the $50 million payout figure positions it as one of the most financially active firms in this segment of the market.

About Alpha Trader Firm

Alpha Trader Firm (alphafunded.com) is a proprietary trading firm founded in 2022 that provides instant funding accounts and evaluation-based funded accounts to traders worldwide. The firm has distributed over $50 million in payouts to its community of funded traders and holds a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot based on more than 200 verified reviews. Alpha Trader Firm offers bi-weekly profit distributions across all account types and is committed to providing traders with transparent, fair, and fast access to trading capital.

For more information, visit alphafunded.com or read independent trader reviews at trustpilot.com/review/alphafunded.com .



Media Contact:

Alpha Trader Firm

press@alphafunded.com

https://alphafunded.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Past payout performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves significant risk of loss.