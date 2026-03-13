Heart-Lung Machine Market Projected to Hit USD 4.66 Billion by 2035, Owing to Rising Cardiac Surgeries Globally – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heart-Lung Machine Market Size & Growth Analysis:

"According to SNS Insider, The Heart-Lung Machine Market was valued at USD 2.45 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.66 Billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.65% from 2026 to 2035."

The growth is driven by an increase in complex cardiac procedures, need for pediatric and portable devices, addition of smart monitoring, and expansion of usage from hospitals and clinics, thereby influencing the market from 2026–2035.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 2.45 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 4.66 Billion

CAGR: 6.65% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





The U.S. Heart-Lung Machine Market is projected to grow from USD 0.78 Billion in 2025 to USD 1.29 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.20%. Increased cardiac surgeries, the use of ECMO, next-generation AI functional machines, expanding hospital networks, and the increased demand for portable, high-precision cardiac support devices are all factors driving growth.

Rising Complex Cardiac Surgeries and ECMO demand is Boosting the Market Growth Globally

Growing ECMO demand and an increase in difficult cardiac procedures are the main factors propelling the growth of the heart-lung machine market. Every day, hospitals and centers that must support high-risk procedures, patient safety, and surgical success are in need of heart and lung assist machines (such as portable and AI-based devices). Technological developments in oxygenation/pump monitoring technology and the increase of cardiac care facilities (and their increasing use in pediatric versus adult populations) are the main drivers of the market, efficiency, and growth potential.

Key Players Listed in this Report:

Medtronic plc

LivaNova PLC

Getinge AB (MAQUET Cardiopulmonary)

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation

Braile Biomedica

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Nipro Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Xenios AG

Hemovent GmbH

Eurosets S.r.l.

Spectrum Medical

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Fresenius Medical Care

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product / Type

Single Roller Pumps held the largest market share of 34.75% in 2025 due to being reliable and widely used for standard cardiac procedures. Portable / ECMO-compatible Systems are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.11% during 2026–2035 propelled through means demand for versatile, transportable, and Ai-based solutions completely.

By Component

Oxygenators dominated with a 31.48% market share in 2025 owing to its critical role in ensuring blood oxygenation during cardiopulmonary bypass for over 5,900 procedures in 2025. Monitoring Systems are projected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.45% through 2026–2035 owing to increasing demand of AI-enabled live surgical monitoring on patient safety and outcomes.

By Application

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) accounted for the highest market share of 37.21% in 2025 owing to it being one of the most common heart surgeries. ECMO / Acute Respiratory Support is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.63% during the forecast period owing to its growing adoption in ICUs, pediatric care, and critical respiratory cases.

By End-User

Hospitals captured the largest share of 41.87% in 2025 as they are responsible for a majority of cardiac surgeries and maintaining large surgical units. Cardiac / Specialty Centers are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.97% through 2026–2035 due to an increased focus on dedicated cardiac care, the adoption of advanced ECMO programs in hospitals, and need for portable, AI-enabled systems.

Electronic Health Records Market Segmentation

By Product / Type

Single Roller Pump

Double Roller Pump

Pulsatile Flow Machines

Portable / ECMO-compatible Systems

Adult Machines

Pediatric Machines

By Component

Oxygenators

Pumps

Cannula

Monitoring Systems

Heat Exchanger / Blood Reservoir

Accessories

By Application

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG)

Heart Valve Surgeries

Heart Transplant

Lung Transplant

ECMO / Acute Respiratory Support

Other Specialized Procedures

By End-User

Hospitals

Cardiac / Specialty Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Research Institutes / Clinics

Regional Insights:

The North America Heart-Lung Machine Market is dominant, holding a 42.36% share in 2025, centered on the capabilities of advanced cardiac care units, expanded adoption of AI-enabled and portable heart-lung machines, and established hospital and medical center infrastructure.

The Asia-Pacific Heart-Lung Machine Market is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.02% during 2026–2035. Growth is also driven by the increasing number of cardiac surgeries, the growing infrastructure of hospital facilities, and the use of ECMO technology in countries, such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025 , Medtronic plc launched the VitalFlow ECMO System, an advanced extracorporeal life-support platform designed for critical cardiac and respiratory care. The system features improved portability, integrated oxygenation technology, and simplified controls, enhancing efficiency for clinicians during complex cardiopulmonary procedures.

, Medtronic plc launched the VitalFlow ECMO System, an advanced extracorporeal life-support platform designed for critical cardiac and respiratory care. The system features improved portability, integrated oxygenation technology, and simplified controls, enhancing efficiency for clinicians during complex cardiopulmonary procedures. In June 2025, LivaNova PLC introduced the upgraded Essenz Perfusion System, a next-generation heart-lung platform designed to enhance cardiopulmonary bypass procedures. It includes advanced sensors, integrated patient monitoring, and intelligent control systems, improving surgical workflow, precision, and patient safety.

Electronic Health Records Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.45 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 4.66 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.65% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

