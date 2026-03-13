Workable Launches Agentic AI for Hiring with New Workable Agent

BOSTON, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Workable announced the launch of Workable Agent, an AI recruiting agent built directly into its ATS. More than an add-on or isolated feature, Workable Agent brings agency-level recruiting capability directly inside the hiring platform. It acts as a full-cycle hiring teammate that helps teams define the job, source candidates, engage talent, and deliver qualified candidates ready for interview.

The launch also includes a free upgrade for every Workable Recruiting account. Workable Agent now guides hiring teams through a structured intake conversation at the start of any new job - defining must-haves, nice-to-haves, and disqualifiers before the job description is even written. This is included on all plans at no extra cost. The result is more accurate screening from day one: evaluation criteria are based on what the team has deliberately defined, not auto-generated from the job description.

Recruiters spend too much time drafting job descriptions, screening resumes, sourcing candidates, and following up one by one. Even with AI tools, much of the process still depends on manual review and repetitive tasks that slow hiring and limit focus on high-impact work. Workable Agent changes that dynamic by providing scalable recruiting power on demand, helping teams source more candidates, move faster to a qualified shortlist, and manage more hiring without relying on external agencies.

Launched on any job, the Agent begins with a conversation. It captures must-haves, trade-offs, and goals, then creates a structured job brief and matching criteria. It continuously searches Workable’s database of more than 400 million profiles, engages candidates in real conversations - Workable's data shows this personalized outreach generates double the response rate of bulk templates - verifies interest, fills in missing information, and evaluates every candidate against defined requirements.

The result is a live, continuously updated shortlist of qualified, engaged, interview-ready candidates delivered in days.

This is not task-based automation. Workable Agent runs complete top-of-funnel workflows autonomously inside the ATS. It drafts. It sources. It screens. It messages. It scores. It advances top matches. When human judgment is needed, it hands over the full context instantly.

Workable Agent is designed to be fully compliant with the EU AI Act and similar emerging regulations, and Workable has been actively participating in EU AI research projects such as AIXPERT and AutoFair. Every score includes written reasoning. Every action is visible and configurable. Recruiters can define must-have criteria, set advancement thresholds, override any decision, or pause the Agent at any time. Protected characteristics - including age, gender, and nationality - are excluded from all AI processing by design. Hiring teams can configure exactly what the Agent does, override any decision at any time, and the Agent steps back automatically the moment a person engages with a candidate.

“It is time to stop limiting what AI can do in hiring,” said Nikos Moraitakis, CEO of Workable. “We should not be using AI for isolated tasks while humans carry the full operational burden. Workable Agent is built to act as a true teammate inside your ATS. It handles the heavy lift across sourcing, screening, and engagement so recruiters can focus on judgment, relationships, and building great teams.”

Built natively into the Workable platform, the Agent operates securely within existing workflows with no separate tools or disconnected data. It is designed to give hiring teams agency- level capability at scale, directly inside the system they already use.

Workable Agent is available as an add on for Standard, Premier, and Enterprise plans. Pricing is flat by company size, not usage-based, so hiring teams can scale without billing surprises.

To learn more or book a demo, visit get.workable.com/ai-agent

About Workable

Workable provides hiring and HR software that helps companies find, hire, and manage talent more effectively across the entire talent lifecycle. Named by Forbes as the best AI-powered recruiting platform in both 2024 and 2025, Workable has been building AI for close to a decade - trained on data from 260 million candidates and over 2 million hires. Learn more at workable.com .

Media Contact

Brendan Jeannetti

Brendan.Jeannetti@workable.com