Vaxchora (Bavarian Nordic) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Recent advancements in the Vaxchora market highlight significant growth factors attributed to increased international travel to endemic regions, enhanced cholera outbreak preparedness measures, and expanded travel medicine clinics. Regulatory approvals for oral vaccines and improved vaccine distribution frameworks further bolster this growth. Additionally, future projections underscore a rise in investments in global disease prevention, growing demand for single-dose vaccines, and an expansion of travel health services. A heightened focus on outbreak prevention strategies and the adoption of vaccines in humanitarian and emergency settings are anticipated to drive the market forward.

A notable driver of Vaxchora market growth is the rising incidence of cholera cases. This increase is primarily due to inadequate sanitation, limited access to clean water, climate change, and higher population mobility to cholera-endemic regions. Vaxchora, by stimulating the immune system against Vibrio cholerae serogroup O1, effectively reduces the risk of severe diarrhea and dehydration, thus playing a critical role in cholera prevention. As reported by the UK Health Security Agency, cholera cases in EWNI rose significantly, highlighting the urgent need for vaccination solutions like Vaxchora.

An emerging trend in this market is the expansion of regional vaccination approvals, enhancing accessibility and meeting growing demand in high-risk areas. This strategy improves public health outcomes by providing broader immunization coverage. For instance, Bavaria Nordic announced Vaxchora's commercial availability in Canada in September 2024, positioning it as the only single-dose oral vaccine approved for cholera in the country, with protection conferred within 10 days of administration.

In a strategic move to fortify its position in the travel vaccine sector, Bavarian Nordic A/S acquired the travel vaccine portfolio from Emergent BioSolutions for $270 million in May 2023. This acquisition included the Vaxchora and Vivotif vaccines, enhancing research and development capabilities. Major players like Bavarian Nordic A/S are at the forefront, with North America leading market share in 2025. The regions covered in the market include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Tariffs are impacting the Vaxchora market by raising costs associated with imported biologic inputs and other resources, particularly affecting travel clinics and vaccine distributors in North America and Europe. However, they are simultaneously catalyzing regional vaccine packaging efforts, encouraging localized partnerships, and fostering long-term investments in domestic manufacturing capabilities.

The Vaxchora market encompasses the sales of oral cholera vaccines, administration supplies, and essential cold chain equipment. Values in this market represent the factory gate value, including all related services provided by the manufacturers. As such, the market presents a comprehensive landscape of opportunities, offering vital insights into current and future industry scenarios, addressing the global demand for effective cholera prevention and healthcare solutions.

Clinical Indication: Prevention of Cholera; Prevention of Gastrointestinal Infections

Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies; Travel Clinics

End User: Adult; Pediatric; Geriatric

