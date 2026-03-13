BRT Apartments Corp. Files Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 Financial Statements

GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT APARTMENTS CORP. (NYSE: BRT), a real estate investment trust, announced today that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The financial statements and supplemental financial information can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website under the caption “Financials – Quarterly Results.”

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of March 13, 2026, BRT owns or has interests in 31 multi-family properties with 8,311 units in 11 states and has preferred equity investments in two multi-family properties. For additional information on BRT’s operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at www.brtapartments.com.

