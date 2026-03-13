Greenland Energy and Pelican Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PELI) Appoints Ashiq Merchant, former BP executive, as Chief Financial Officer to Drive Transition to Public Markets and Advance World-Class Arctic Operations

HOUSTON, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leadership team behind the formation of Greenland Energy Company (“Greenland”) today announced the appointment of Ashiq Merchant as Chief Financial Officer of the post-merger company.

Merchant joins the executive team at a pivotal moment as the company advances its proposed business combination with Pelican Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PELI). Upon the expected closing of the transaction following the March 17, 2026, Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the combined company will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “GLND”.

In his role as CFO, Merchant will oversee all financial operations and reporting, capital markets activities, governance, regulatory compliance, capital allocation and strategy. He will play a critical role in executing the financial strategy required to unlock the potential of Jameson Land Basin and supporting value creation for shareholders.

Strengthening the Leadership Team

“Unlocking a world-class frontier requires world-class financial discipline,” said Robert Price, incoming CEO of Greenland Energy. “Ashiq brings exactly the kind of rigorous financial leadership we need as we transition into a publicly traded company. His experience will be invaluable as we optimize our capital structure to fund our 2026 exploratory drilling program and deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”

Merchant brings over 25 years of senior multinational financial leadership at oil and gas company BP to Greenland Energy, having spent from September 2000 to September 2025 at BP. During his extensive tenure at BP, he held progressively senior finance roles across upstream and downstream businesses in multiple international jurisdictions, including North America and the Middle East. His background includes overseeing financial reporting, capital allocation, joint-venture financial oversight, and complex strategic transactions and restructurings.

A Certified Public Accountant and member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, Merchant possesses a proven track record of maintaining rigorous internal controls, risk management, and regulatory compliance consistent with U.S. public company standards.

“I am thrilled to join Greenland Energy at such a transformative inflection point,” said Ashiq Merchant. “The company presents a unique value proposition: a world-class asset with the resource potential to impact global energy security. I look forward to working with Robert, the Board, and our partners to build a strong financial foundation that supports our ambitious 2026 operational goals.”

Strategic Momentum

Merchant’s appointment follows a series of significant operational and regulatory milestones for the Greenland Energy team. This includes the SEC’s recent declaration of effectiveness for the Form S-4 Registration Statement and the execution of a strategic Arctic marine logistics agreement with Desgagnés and Royal Arctic Line to mobilize drilling equipment into the Jameson Land Basin.

About the Transaction

Greenland Exploration Limited and March GL Company are currently in the process of a business combination with Pelican Acquisition Corporation. The transaction aims to create a publicly traded energy company focused on enhancing global energy security through the responsible development of Greenland’s natural resources.

About Greenland Exploration Limited

Greenland Exploration Limited is a Texas-based entity focused on developing strategic positions in North American energy assets. Through its partnerships, Greenland aims to deliver long-term shareholder value in a dynamic and evolving energy market. https://www.linkedin.com/company/greenland-energy-company

About March GL Company

March GL Company, a privately-owned Texas Corporation, entered into an agreement with 80 Mile for drilling to commence at the Jameson oil and gas basin in Greenland. March GL will fund 100% of the costs associated with up to two exploration wells, which are designed to delineate the sedimentary structure and energy potential of the Jameson Land Basin. In return, March GL will earn through 80 Mile’s subsidiary company up to 70% interest in the entire basin. March GL Company will be appointed as the Field Operations Manager. More information is available on its website www.MarchGL.com.

About Pelican Acquisition Corporation

Pelican Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pelican is not limited to any particular industry or geographic region in identifying prospective targets.

