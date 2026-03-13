Blue Gold Reports Successful Beta of Standard Gold Coin and ONE Wallet; Sets Q2 2026 Public Launch

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) (“Blue Gold” or the “Company”), a next-generation gold development and technology company, today announced the successful completion of a beta program for its Standard Gold Coin (“SGC”) and ONE Wallet digital products, with a planned public launch targeted for the second quarter of 2026. The beta, conducted with an initial cohort of users, has demonstrated strong product-market fit and validated the Company’s vision to bring physical gold ownership into the modern digital economy.

The Standard Gold Coin is an ERC-20 token built on Base, Coinbase’s high-performance Layer 2 blockchain network. Each SGC token is directly backed by allocated physical gold bullion stored in Brinks Dubai — one of the world’s most trusted and secure precious metals vaults. Initial on-chain minting of SGC is underway, establishing a transparent, fully auditable link between digital tokens and physical gold bars.

Beta users can view their precise bar serial numbers, vault allocations, and real-time gold price data directly within the ONE Wallet app, a level of transparency unprecedented in the digital gold category.

ONE Wallet, powered by Thirdweb’s industry-leading wallet infrastructure, serves as the gateway to the SGC ecosystem. The self-custody wallet enables users to seamlessly onramp USD via USDC, purchase and hold SGC, and send or request gold between counterparties as easily as sending a text message. Early beta feedback has highlighted the intuitive user experience, gold price tracking via Chainlink Oracle, and the ability to view granular physical gold bar allocations in real time as standout features.

“We built Standard Gold Coin to give anyone in the world the ability to own real, allocated gold — not a derivative, not a paper promise, but physical bullion with a serial number and a vault location,” said Andrew Cavaghan, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Gold. “The beta results have exceeded our expectations. Users are engaging deeply with the product, and the feedback has been exceptional. We are on track and energized for our second quarter public launch.”

ONE Wallet — Beta App Screenshots





Screenshots from the ONE Wallet beta: real-time gold price tracking, physical bar allocations, and peer-to-peer gold transfers.

The Company’s partnership with Thirdweb, a leading Web3 development platform, has been central to delivering the secure, scalable wallet infrastructure underlying ONE Wallet. Thirdweb’s toolkit enables Blue Gold to offer a consumer-grade self-custody experience without sacrificing security or compliance, a critical differentiation as regulatory scrutiny around digital asset custody continues to intensify.

By building on Base — Coinbase’s Ethereum Layer 2 network — Blue Gold benefits from low transaction costs, high throughput, and the institutional credibility of the Coinbase ecosystem. The choice of Base reflects the Company’s commitment to deploying on infrastructure that can support mass-market adoption while maintaining the security guarantees of the Ethereum network.

Key Beta Highlights

Successful on-chain minting of SGC on Base, backed by physical gold bars allocated in Brinks Dubai

Full transparency: users can view their bar serial numbers, lot numbers, and gram allocations in real time within the app

ONE Wallet supporting seamless USD → USDC → SGC onramp and peer-to-peer gold transfers

Real-time gold price feeds powered by Chainlink Oracle, with live portfolio performance tracking

Wallet infrastructure delivered in partnership with Thirdweb, enabling a secure self-custody experience

Strong user feedback validating product design, usability, and the core value proposition of allocated digital gold

Public launch on track for second quarter 2026





About Thirdweb

Thirdweb is a complete Web3 development platform that enables developers to build, launch, and manage blockchain-based applications. Its wallet and smart contract infrastructure is trusted by thousands of developers and enterprises globally.

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) is a next-generation gold development company focused on acquiring and aggregating high-potential mining assets across strategic global jurisdictions. The Company’s mission is to unlock untapped value in the gold sector by combining disciplined resource acquisition with innovative monetization models, including asset-backed digital instruments. Blue Gold is committed to responsible development, operational transparency, and leveraging modern financial technologies to redefine how gold is produced, accessed, and owned in the 21st century.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic or political conditions; negative economic conditions that could impact Blue Gold Limited and the gold industry in general; reduction in demand for Blue Gold Limited’s products; changes in the markets that Blue Gold Limited targets; and any change in laws applicable to Blue Gold Limited or any regulatory or judicial interpretation. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more information regarding Blue Gold Limited, please visit https://bluegoldmine.com.

