DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
13. Mar 2026 / 13:31 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report type: Consolidated financial statement
Date of disclosure: 19.03.2026
- Language: German
Address: https://www.demire.ag/publikationen/
- Language: English
Address: https://www.demire.ag/en/publications/
End of message
GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.
Archive at www.globenewswire.com
|Language
|English
|Company
|DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
|Robert-Bosch-Straße 11
|63225 Langen
|Germany
|Internet
|https://www.demire.ag