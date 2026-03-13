NDSS Partners with CoorDown to Present the International Awareness Campaign “JUST EVOLVE”

Washington D.C., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WATCH THE VIDEO

For World Down Syndrome Day, March 21, 2026, CoorDown (the National Coordination of Associations of People with Down Syndrome) in partnership with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS), and other international Down syndrome organizations, launches the international awareness campaign entitled "JUST EVOLVE” as a call to action for all people, schools, organizations, companies, institutions, and the media to evolve our language around disability and commit to a full stop in using the R-word.

“We are aware that 90% of the time people use these words and it is not to directly offend people with disabilities,” states Martina Fuga, President of CoorDown. “But their use contributes to creating a cultural context that associates disability with inability, failure and marginality. The words we choose shape reality. We want every person who still uses these harmful expressions to stop today. Not because ‘you can’t say anything anymore,’ but because they belong to the past.”

Choosing to use more respectful language is not just a gesture of courtesy: it is an act that builds a fairer world, more inclusive of everyone. The problem is the ableist imagery that language feeds and reinforces in everyday life, in the media, and in institutions. When disability is used as an insult, as a metaphor to degrade, or as a narrative to make people laugh, individuals are reduced to symbols and emotional shortcuts. This has consequences: it reinforces stereotypes, legitimizes discrimination, and makes full participation in social life more difficult, if not impossible.

“At NDSS, our mission is to create a world where individuals with Down syndrome thrive,” explains Kandi Pickard, NDSS CEO. “The language we use matters. Words shape how people are perceived and valued, and choosing respectful language is an important step in building a more inclusive society.”

The “JUST EVOLVE” Campaign aims to reverse the direction of ableist language. As a society, we have abandoned “old habits” now considered obsolete, so we can do it with words that hurt too. The film "JUST EVOLVE” begins in a sarcastic and sharp tone, with the protagonist — a young man with Down syndrome — explaining to a man proud of his “freedom of speech” why the “R-word” should no longer be used. On screen, disgusting, absurd, and cruel historical examples of past customs follow one another. Just as we have left those behaviors in the past, we can stop using the “R-word” and all the other offensive words about disability: all it takes is to evolve and move on.

The international campaign was born in Italy with CoorDown, and is supported by Fondazione Cariplo with the contribution of several international associations that strengthen its impact globally: National Down Syndrome Society, Down's Syndrome Association UK, Canadian Down Syndrome Society, The Achieve Foundation, Together Academy, Global Down Syndrome Foundation, Down Syndrome International, AOJ Woods Foundation, New Zealand Down Syndrome Association, Down Syndrome Australia, Down Syndrome International.

"JUST EVOLVE” is available on the YouTube channel and all the social media platforms of CoorDown and its Down Syndrome international partners. For the film, an international professional cast was chosen, with 19-year-old Noah M Matofsky, a young English actor with Down syndrome, as the protagonist. The campaign was born from the collaboration with the New York agency SMALL and was produced by Indiana Production, directed by Martin Holzman, with cinematography by Alvar Riu Dolz. The music was composed and produced by Stabbiolo Music.





In addition, CoorDown has created an AI agent — curated by Fairflai — trained to guide users who want to understand more about the topic and take action, finding concrete actions to carry out in order to create a culture of respect and inclusion starting from language. With the “Just Evolve” movement, CoorDown engages companies, media, schools and teachers, families, groups of friends and associations, asking them to commit and become part of the cultural change needed to overcome the “R-word” once and for all.



The official campaign hashtags are #JustEvolve #WorldDownSyndromeDay #WDSD26.

ABOUT COORDOWN ETS

The Coordinamento delle associazioni delle persone con sindrome di Down was founded in 1987 and formally established in 2005 with the aim of promoting shared communication actions among the various Italian organizations engaged in the protection and promotion of the rights of people with Down syndrome; today it is the official body for dialogue with all Institutions. Every second Sunday of October, CoorDown promotes the National Day of people with Down syndrome and, on 21 March each year, World Down Syndrome Day, also through the production of international communication campaigns that have received global recognition: over 30 Cannes Lions, more than 5 Grand Prix for Good (from Cresta Awards, Eurobest, ADCE and others), numerous Act Responsibly Awards and over 70 international awards—culminating in the prestigious United Nations SDG Action Award in 2024.

ABOUT NDSS

The National Down Syndrome Society’s (NDSS) mission is to create a world where individuals with Down syndrome thrive. NDSS advances this mission through its core pillars of Resources & Support, Research, Advocacy & Policy, and Community Engagement. NDSS founded the National Buddy Walk® Program in 1995 and hosts community engagement events throughout the country including the New York City Buddy Walk® and Times Square Video, the NDSS Adult Summit, and the Down Syndrome Advocacy Conference. Visit www.ndss.org to learn more.

