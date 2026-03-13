Peanut Allergy Market Analysis Report 2025-2035: PALFORZIA and Xolair Approvals, Improved Diagnosis and Innovative Drug Delivery Platforms Drive Growth

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peanut Allergy Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Country and Regional Analysis, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global peanut allergy market is evolving rapidly as the focus shifts from avoidance and rescue medication to disease-modifying therapies. The introduction of oral immunotherapy represents a paradigm shift in treatment, helping patients develop desensitization and reduce the severity of allergic reactions. Rising allergy prevalence, improved diagnostic practices, and strong awareness campaigns are accelerating early intervention and physician adoption. The market's future growth will hinge on innovation in delivery methods, safety, and patient adherence.

North America holds the largest share in the global peanut allergy market, supported by a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, strong awareness programs, and the availability of advanced diagnostic and immunotherapy options. The U.S. leads the region due to early adoption of therapies such as oral immunotherapy and biologics. Favorable reimbursement policies and ongoing clinical research continue to drive market growth and innovation.



Product/Innovation Strategy:This report identifies key growth opportunities across oral, epicutaneous, and biologic therapies while analyzing regulatory trends and emerging technologies. It helps organizations refine product pipelines, prioritize innovation in safety and delivery, and align R&D efforts with expanding pediatric and global market needs.



Competitive Strategy:The report offers an in-depth competitor landscape, highlighting strategies of leading players. It benchmarks pricing, pipeline maturity, and partnership models to support market-entry and portfolio optimization decisions. Insights on regional expansion, payer engagement, and lifecycle management provide actionable direction for sustaining competitive advantage.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Shift Toward Disease-Modifying Therapies: Approval of PALFORZIA and Xolair signals a major transition from avoidance-only management to proactive desensitization.

Increased Diagnosis and Awareness: Broader allergy testing, physician training, and public health initiatives are improving diagnosis rates and patient engagement.

Innovation in Drug Delivery and Safety: Novel platforms such as epicutaneous patches and oral mucosal therapies are addressing adherence and safety limitations of traditional OIT approaches.

The global peanut allergy market is expected to face some limitations too, due to the following challenges:

High Therapy Costs and Limited Reimbursement: The premium pricing of biologics and immunotherapies limits accessibility in markets with minimal insurance coverage.

Adverse Events and Compliance Challenges: Risks of allergic reactions during treatment and the need for strict dosing schedules may hinder adoption.

Impact

Increasing demand for peanut allergy therapies is anticipated to support the growth of the global peanut allergy market during the forecast period 2025-2035.

The global peanut allergy market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to advancements in treatment, the development of innovative therapies, and increasing drug approvals of the treatment of peanut allergy.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased awareness about peanut allergies among consumers.

Advancements in medical research for allergy treatments.

Supportive regulatory frameworks promoting allergy medication development.

Challenges

High costs associated with peanut allergy treatments.

Limited accessibility to allergy testing and treatment in certain regions.

Case Studies

Case study of successful allergy desensitization in a controlled clinical setting.

Implementation of educational programs in schools to manage peanut allergies.

Industry Trends

Increasing collaboration among pharmaceutical companies for peanut allergy solutions.

Emergence of digital platforms for allergy management and support.

Opportunities

Development of novel therapies with improved efficacy and safety profiles.

Expansion of market presence in emerging regions with rising allergy incidence.

