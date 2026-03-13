Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) market remains vital in supporting global air transport operations. Valued at USD 112.7 billion in 2025, it is projected to reach USD 165.4 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.9%. This growth is largely attributed to the increasing maintenance demands of a growing and aging global aircraft fleet, expected to number approximately 36,400 by 2034.

As fleets age, the need for more frequent inspections, replacements, and maintenance checks increases to ensure airworthiness. Coupled with high flight utilization rates, which accelerate wear, the demand for MRO services is consistently rising. Advanced digital tools like AI-powered diagnostics and predictive analytics are enhancing maintenance efficiency, reducing downtime, and bolstering market growth.

Noteworthy Market Developments

The commercial aircraft MRO sector is characterized by competition between original equipment manufacturers and independent service providers. OEMs such as GE Aerospace and Rolls-Royce rely on technical expertise and service agreements, while independents like Lufthansa Technik and ST Engineering emphasize digital innovation and flexible service models. The sector's investor activity is marked by increased private equity deals, up by 20%, aimed at consolidation to create integrated repair platforms.

Significant fleet expansions and asset transitions are also observed. EgyptAir's acquisition of its first Airbus A350-900 in February 2026 and AerFin's purchase of CFM56-5B engines in December 2025 demonstrate heightened activity in fleet modernization and engine lifecycle management.

Core Growth Drivers

Airlines are extending the operational life of aircraft due to delivery delays, with the fleet's average age rising to 13.4 years. Older aircraft necessitate extensive maintenance, driving up demand for MRO services, particularly in engine and airframe sectors. Digital Twin technology is further enhancing MRO efficiency by providing virtual replicas, allowing providers to optimize maintenance scenarios and reduce turnaround times.

Barriers to Optimization

The industry faces a substantial shortage of skilled technicians, particularly in North America, where the gap reached 18,500 in 2025. This shortage exacerbates wage inflation and hampers capacity expansion, imposing pressure on operating margins. The labor shortfall presents a significant challenge in meeting the rising demand for maintenance associated with fleet aging.

Detailed Market Segmentation

By Service: Engine Overhaul, Airframe Maintenance, Line Maintenance, Modification, Components

Engine Overhaul, Airframe Maintenance, Line Maintenance, Modification, Components By Aircraft Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing

Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing By Generation: Old Generation, Mid Generation, New Generation

Old Generation, Mid Generation, New Generation By Service Provider: Airline/Operator MRO, Independent MRO, OEM MRO

Airline/Operator MRO, Independent MRO, OEM MRO By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America

North America leads the global market with a 39.15% share, valued at USD 27 billion in 2025, driven by an aging fleet profile requiring extensive overhauls. This dynamic ensures North America's position as a hub for high-value MRO activity, especially in engine and airframe segments.

Leading Market Participants

AAR Corporation

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance

Ameco Beijing

American Airlines Technical Services

Delta TechOps

GE Aviation

Lufthansa Technik

MTU Aero Engines AG

Rolls-Royce plc

SIA Engineering Company

ST Engineering Aerospace

Turkish Technic

Other Prominent Players

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 270 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $112.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $165.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e26buk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment