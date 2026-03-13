Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Substation Automation Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The substation automation market is witnessing substantial growth, projected to escalate from USD 43.98 billion in 2025 to USD 82.56 billion by 2035, achieving a CAGR of 6.50% during the 2026-2035 timeline. This growth highlights the vibrant investment landscape within global power infrastructure.

Fueling this expansion is the burgeoning global demand for electricity, accelerated by urban expansion, industrialization, and energy-reliant technologies. The obsolescence of grid assets necessitates the modernization of substations, aimed at boosting reliability and addressing evolving generation needs. Automation solutions are pivotal, offering real-time monitoring, swift fault detection, and enhanced control for future-ready power systems.

Noteworthy Market Developments: The market is dominated by giants such as Hitachi Energy, Siemens Energy, GE Vernova, and Schneider Electric, which collectively command around 55% of global revenues through innovation and large-scale project capabilities.

In January 2026, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority obtained a UAE patent for a Feeder Input-Output Simulator, targeting smarter grid tech. In December 2025, Huawei and Thailand's Provincial Electricity Authority unveiled an intelligent substation solution for Thailand. Earlier in October 2025, Hitachi Energy joined the UK-based FITNESS project to enhance intelligent transmission networks.

Core Growth Drivers: The surge in urbanization and industrial activity amplifies electricity consumption, pushing existing infrastructure beyond limits. As cities and industries expand, the demand for reliable and scalable electricity distribution intensifies, necessitating substation automation to ensure efficient grid management and system stability.

Emerging Opportunity Trends: Virtual Protection, Automation, and Control (vPAC) systems are reshaping the market by uncoupling protection from hardware, running as software on standard servers, enhancing scalability and cost-efficiency.

Barriers to Optimization: Cybersecurity risks associated with increased digitization pose significant challenges, risking grid operations through threats like hacking and data manipulation, demanding robust security investments.

Detailed Market Segmentation: Hardware leads in component segmentation due to high-voltage infrastructure demands, whereas distributed substation architectures are growing swiftly to manage Distributed Energy Resources. New installations dominated by regions like Asia Pacific and the Middle East saw expansion efforts in 2024.

Segment Breakdown:

By Module: Communication Networks, SCADA Systems, Intelligent Electronic Devices

Communication Networks, SCADA Systems, Intelligent Electronic Devices By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

Hardware, Software, Services By Type: Distribution Substations, Transmission Substations

Distribution Substations, Transmission Substations By Installation Type: New Installations, Retrofit Installations

New Installations, Retrofit Installations By End-user: Utilities, Steel, Oil and Gas, Mining, Transportation

Utilities, Steel, Oil and Gas, Mining, Transportation By Component: IEDs, Communication Networks, SCADA Systems

IEDs, Communication Networks, SCADA Systems By Communication Channel: Optical Fiber, Ethernet, Copper Wire, Others

Optical Fiber, Ethernet, Copper Wire, Others By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $43.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $82.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

