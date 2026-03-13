Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit against ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited (NYSE American: CHOW)

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, captioned Hansink v. ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited, et.al, Case 1:26-cv-02063, on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited (“CHOW” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CHOW) securities between September 16, 2025 and December 10, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Plaintiff pursues claims against CHOW, Yee Kar Wing, Hui Wai Ming, Wong Chung Wai, Assentsure PAC, and US Tiger Securities, Inc., as well as unidentified John Does 1-100, (the “Defendants”), under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act of 1934.

Investors are notified that they have until May 12, 2026, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

You may obtain a copy of the complaint and submit your contact information on our website. Or you may call our New York office directly: 1-212-545-4774.

ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with operations conducted by indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Sereno Cloud Solutions HK Limited in Hong Kong, a special administrative region of the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s operations are conducted in the Asia-Pacific region with a strong presence in Hong Kong and Singapore. The Company is purportedly a pioneer in providing one-stop cloud solutions that support companies across the IT industry value chain throughout their entire cloud transformation journey from consulting, deployment, and migration to cloud environmental building and management.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and the true nature of the trading activity in the securities. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) CHOW was the subject of a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social-media based misinformation and impersonators posing as financial professionals; (ii) CHOW’s public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the realized risk of fraudulent trading or market manipulation used to drive the Company’s stock price; (iii) that, as a result, CHOW securities were at unique risk of a sustained suspension in trading by NYSE American and severe volatility-induced decline; (iv) that the sole underwriter on the Initial Public Offering (“IPO”), Tiger Securities, had been fined and censured by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) in April 2025 for failing to have a reasonable system in place to identify potentially suspicious deposits of low-priced securities; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On December 10, 2025, the pump-and-dump scheme was revealed with catastrophic losses to investors. At approximately 11:05 AM EST, a surge of sell orders and volume of approximately 360,000 caused the price of CHOW ordinary shares to plummet from $11.95 per share to $10.59 per share in a span of mere minutes. At 11:07 AM EST, NYSE American halted CHOW ordinary shares from trading due to volatility. The halt remained in effect until 12.37 PM EST when the stock reopened for trading at the price of approximately $1.00 per share. NYSE American halted CHOW ordinary shares for a second time from 3:44 PM EST until 3:49 PM EST, before ultimately closing at $1.83 per share, a single day loss of 84.3%.

On the next day, December 11, 2025, the Company issued a press release, stating that “the Company had become aware of unusual trading activity in its ordinary shares on the [NYSE American] on December 10 and December 11, 2025.” CHOW also stated that it “made inquiries and has been unable to determine whether corrective actions are appropriate at this time.” The Company then announced, “that there has been no material development in its business and affairs not previously disclosed or, to its knowledge, any other reason to account for the unusual market action.”

Shares of CHOW have been trending lower after the end of the class period and now trade below $0.50 per share.

