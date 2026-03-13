NAVN Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Navan, Inc. Securities Lawsuit — The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN).

Shareholders who purchased shares of NAVN during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons of the class who purchased or acquired Navan’s shares pursuant and traceable to the offering on October 30, 2025.

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, at the time of the offering, the Company had increased its sales and marketing expenses. As the truth about the Companys business reached the market, the value of its shares declined dramatically, causing Navan investors to suffer significant damages. Indeed, by the commencement of the action, Navans shares traded as low as $9.01 per share, representing a decline of over 60% from the Offering Price.

DEADLINE: April 24, 2026

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of NAVN during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 24, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

