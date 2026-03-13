Mattel, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Mattel, Inc., (“Mattel" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MAT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/mattel-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Mattel’s shares fell $5.26, or 24.98%, to close at $15.90 on February 11, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This market reaction followed the February 10, 2026, announcement of fourth quarter and full year 2025 results, where net sales declined -1% year over year and adjusted operating income dropped to $620 million, both missing previous guidance ranges of 1%-3% growth and $700 million to $750 million, respectively. During the earnings call, leadership attributed the disappointing December results to “trade-related uncertainty” that caused retailers to shift orders into the fourth quarter earlier than usual. Management further clarified that subsequent efforts to “manage owned inventory… had a larger-than-expected impact on margins and profitability,” ultimately contributing to the performance miss.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

