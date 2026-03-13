DRVN Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Securities Lawsuit — The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN).

Shareholders who purchased shares of DRVN during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: May 9, 2023 to February 24, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, defendants misled investors as to the Company’s financial condition and the effectiveness of its internal controls over financial reporting through a series of inaccurate financial reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from May 9, 2023, to November 5, 2025. Among many other errors, the Company’s balance sheets contained an unreconciled cash balance originating in 2023 which resulted in revenue and cash being overstated in 2023 and 2024, and operating expenses being understated over the same period.

DEADLINE: May 8, 2026

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of DRVN during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is May 8, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

