Bausch + Lomb Corporation Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Bausch + Lomb Corporation, (“BLCO" or the "Company") (NYSE:BLCO) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/bausch-lomb-corporation. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

BLCO’s stock price fell $1.54, or 9.8%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $14.13 per share on March 28, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This followed a March 27, 2025, disclosure that the company had “[begun] to see an increased number of reports of toxic anterior segment syndrome (TASS) in conjunction with enVista® intraocular lenses (IOLs),” prompting a voluntary recall of all enVista Envy, enVista Aspire, and enVista monofocal lenses. Investors suffered further injury on April 30, 2025, when the stock price dropped $2.16, or 15.7%, to close at $11.56 per share. This second decline came after BLCO released its first quarter 2025 financial results, estimating that the recall would result in “one-time recall headwinds of approximately $55 million to revenue and $65 million to adjusted EBITDA” for the full year as the product line ramps back up.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising