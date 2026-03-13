Western Alliance Bancorporation Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Western Alliance Bancorporation, (“Western Alliance" or the "Company") (NYSE:WAL) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/western-alliance-bancorporation. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Western Alliance’s stock price fell $8.52, or 10.81%, to close at $70.32 on October 16, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This decline followed an October 16, 2025, disclosure regarding one of the Company’s credit relationships, specifically the initiation of a lawsuit alleging a borrower committed fraud by failing to provide collateral loans in the first position. According to the legal filing, the borrower is accused of breaching a business loan and security agreement by forging title policies for liens on properties associated with several different loans. These disclosures, among other claims, highlighted significant issues regarding the underlying security of the credit relationship in question.

