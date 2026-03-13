New York Plastic Surgical Group and Deep Blue Med Spa Named #1 in New York by Allergan Aesthetics for the Second Year in a Row

New York, NY, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Plastic Surgical Group (NYPS Group) and Deep Blue Med Spa (DBMS) are proud to announce that they have once again been recognized by Allergan Aesthetics as the #1 provider in New York State, marking the second consecutive year earning this distinction. In addition, the practices have been ranked Top 50 in the nation for 2026, placing them among an elite group of aesthetic providers across the United States.

This recognition reflects NYPS Group and Deep Blue Med Spa’s continued leadership in aesthetic medicine and their longstanding commitment to delivering advanced, evidence-based treatments performed by highly trained medical professionals.

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, develops and manufactures some of the most recognized brands in medical aesthetics, including BOTOX® Cosmetic, the JUVÉDERM® collection of fillers, Skinvive™, CoolSculpting®, CoolTone®, DiamondGlow®, and SkinMedica®, among others. Rankings are determined through the Allergan Partner Privileges program, which acknowledges practices based on their experience and volume of Allergan aesthetic products and treatments.

Earning the #1 ranking in New York for the second year in a row underscores the trust patients place in NYPS Group and Deep Blue Med Spa for injectable treatments, body contouring, and comprehensive aesthetic services. National Top 50 placement further distinguishes the practices as leaders in the field.

“This continued recognition from Allergan Aesthetics reflects the dedication of our surgeons, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and aesthetic providers who prioritize patient safety, education, and natural-looking results,” said NYPS Group President, Tommaso Addona, MD, FACS . “It is an honor and a privilege to serve our patients with advanced treatments backed by science and delivered with precision.”

For patients, this designation signals a high level of experience with Allergan’s portfolio of products and access to exclusive offerings and rewards through Allergan’s programs. It also reflects ongoing investment in provider training, as multiple NYPS Group and Deep Blue Med Spa clinicians have been selected to serve as national Allergan Medical Institute (AMI) trainers, contributing to peer education across the country.

About New York Plastic Surgical Group and Deep Blue Med Spa

As the largest and longest-running private and academic plastic surgery practice in the United States, New York Plastic Surgical Group includes more than 20 experienced plastic surgeons and maintains over 10 offices throughout the metropolitan area. In addition to its surgical practice, NYPS Group operates Deep Blue Med Spa, which provides non-surgical aesthetic treatments in multiple New York locations. Together, the practices are known for clinical excellence, comprehensive patient care, and a commitment to advancing the field of aesthetic medicine through education and innovation.

About Allergan Aesthetics

Allergan Aesthetics , an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products worldwide. Its offerings include facial injectables, body contouring technologies, skin care, and more. Through ongoing research and innovation, Allergan Aesthetics remains committed to advancing science-based solutions in aesthetic medicine.

Attachment